Jemele Hill says TLC’s Chilli’s MAGA donations don’t ‘align’ with her core fan base: Black women

Jemele Hill is offering TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas some business advice after the singer’s donations to Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans went public:

“What you should have done before this tour came out, you should have just deleted social media and just started over, because none of your support [aligns] with your business at all,” Hill said in an Instagram post Monday. “It’s counter to that. It’s the thing that’s going to, frankly, sink this tour.”

Over the weekend, Thomas came online to defend herself against the MAGA allegations after a report was published showing her donations to several Trump-related political action committees, or PACs, in 2024. Followers of the “No Scrubs” singer also pointed out that she had recently reposted a transphobic conspiracy theory about former First Lady Michelle Obama.

On Saturday (March 28), Thomas felt compelled to speak out and clarify her stance, saying that she believed she was donating to causes against human trafficking and support for veterans.

“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people. I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print.”

She also said that she has “the utmost respect for Michelle Obama,” and “would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman.”

Thomas’ explanation hasn’t taken the heat off of her. Many followers and fans of TLC have expressed disappointment in the artist’s political actions. Even rapper-turned-congressional hopeful Uncle Luke addressed her in a social media post, saying she and Nick Cannon were turning their back on Black people, especially Black women, “the SAME audience that built you,” by standing with Trump.

Hill echoed a similar sentiment in the video she posted, pointing out that much of TLC’s fan base is Black women, and Black women largely do not support Trump. And with a TLC reunion tour, along with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, on the horizon, the sports and politics writer says Thomas may sabotage what is supposed to be a celebration of the iconic girl groups.

“What is the stat that we know about Black women and Donald Trump? 92% of Black women voters voted against Donald Trump. So immediately, you done messed up the church’s money with your core fans,” Hill said.

Hill continued speaking to Trump’s current unpopularity with Americans. According to The Economist’s tracker, at the time of publication, 36% of Americans approve of the president, 57% disapprove, and 7% are not sure.

“That’s how many people disapprove of him. He is underwater in virtually every category: economy, immigration, everything. You aligning yourself with not only a racist and a bigot, but a loser that people don’t like,” Hill said. “And so you cannot be surprised that there has been this stunning reaction to what you have done.”