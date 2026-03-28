Chilli of TLC reportedly donated to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign as rumors tying her to MAGA influencers grow

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas caught the ire of social media earlier this week after longtime fans of TLC accused the singer of being MAGA.

Those accusations turned up a notch following a recent Medias News report, highlighting campaign donations made by the “No Scrubs” singer to political action committees tied to President Donald Trump, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and other GOP-affiliated groups.

According to FEC filings, donations from Rozonda Thomas of Stone Mountain, Georgia, total $897.14 and include 17 donations made between April 2024 and November 2024. The majority of the donations were made to WinRed and Never Surrender Inc, with three donations made to the Trump National Committee PAC.

The donations discovery comes as social media users on Threads found a screenshot of Thomas’ Instagram account, which shared a debunked post claiming that former First Lady Michelle Obama was a transgender man who was registered to vote in elections in Illinois in 1994. The post was deleted from her page.

Fans continued to dig deeper into the alleged ties between Thomas and MAGA, as a scan of her Twitter and Instagram showed that she followed several notable MAGA influencers, including Donald Trump Jr., the news network NewsMax and Dean Cain. On Instagram, those follows include Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds and other MAGA content creators.

Thomas would not be the first notable celebrity to donate to Trump or support him. Recently, Nicki Minaj considered herself one of Trump’s strongest supporters, including making appearances at several of his events. At the White House’s recent Black History Month event, Trump thanked Minaj during a speech.

Chilli has not addressed the controversy, as TLC recently performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. The groups are set to hit the road in the summer for the “It’s Iconic Tour.” The 30-plus date tour kicks off in Franklin, Tennessee, on August 15 and criss-crosses the country before wrapping up in Concord, California, on October 11.