‘Incredible time’: Regina Hall reveals the heartbreak that let her to nearly becoming a nun and what she learned from it

Regina Hall has gone through several ebbs and flows during her time in Hollywood. She’s always been underrated, both as a comedic and dramatic actress, and plenty of fans thought she deserved the Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in “One Battle After Another.” But there was one internal battle that nearly led her down a path of devout spirituality.

Speaking with “Today” anchor Craig Melvin on his “Glass Half Full” podcast, the 55-year-old actress revealed that at one point in her life, she had begun the process of becoming a nun.

“I took an initial step,” Hall revealed around the 16-minute mark of the episode, comparing her desire to become a nun to “ring shopping” for marriage. When Melvin asks which was more important in her journey, Hall revealed that a significant moment nearly changed the course of her life.

“The incredible romance I was having with God,” Hall said, prompting Melvin to laugh. “It was an incredible time of meditation, of prayer, of quiet,” Hall continued. “It was just an incredible, peaceful time.”

The “Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul” actress revealed that a breakup she went through two years prior to her diving deeper into her faith and set everything in motion.

“It made the breakup worth it,” she said. “I just saw all the beauty in the divine orchestration of things, and I thought it was great.”

Hall’s “romance” with God continues to the point that they’re a “long-term couple” now. But apparently she was “too seasoned” to be admitted to the nunnery.

“They had an age thing,” she said. “It was like 39, and I was a little north of that.”

The former journalism major-turned-actress is already gearing up for a busy 2026. Outside of starring in the revamp of “Scary Movie,” she’s set to star in “Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective’s Story” and “Judgment Day,” starring Will Ferrell. But when it comes to discovery, even in her personal life, Hall is always in a space where she’s challenging herself.

Even if she almost became “Sister Regina.”