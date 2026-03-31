Tiger Woods DUI arrest raises concerns for Donald Trump Jr. amid relationship with Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods’ recent DUI-related arrest in Florida has drawn concern from Donald Trump Jr., particularly due to Woods’ relationship with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

According to a source cited by PEOPLE, Trump Jr. was troubled by the incident, which involved a rollover crash near Jupiter Island, Florida, on March 27. The source said the situation “raised some concerns,” though his primary focus remains on the well-being of his children.

Woods, who lives in the area, was arrested following the crash. Authorities said he passed a breathalyzer test but declined to undergo a urinalysis. Law enforcement officials indicated they suspected impairment by medication or another substance, though no drugs or alcohol were found in the vehicle.

Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, who divorced in 2018, share five children. Vanessa has been in a relationship with Woods for over a year. Despite the circumstances, the source said Trump Jr. respects her independence but remains closely involved as a co-parent.

“He knows Vanessa can make her own decisions, but they’re a team when it comes to coparenting,” the source said, adding that he was relieved she and the children were not involved in the incident.

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The situation also drew a brief response from President Donald Trump, who described Woods as a “close friend” and an “amazing person,” while declining to comment further on the crash.

The arrest marks another legal issue for Woods, who previously faced a DUI-related case in 2017. In that incident, he was found asleep in his car and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, attributing the situation to a reaction to prescribed medications.

Despite the recent incident, sources say Vanessa remains supportive of Woods, and the couple has continued their relationship. She and some of her children were reportedly present at a recent golf appearance by Woods earlier in March.

The case remains under review as authorities continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the crash.