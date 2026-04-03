From Keke Palmer to Rihanna and more—what recent fan encounters reveal about the culture of fame

At first, when a man approached Keke Palmer during her SXSW appearance last month and got down on one knee to propose, the actress thought it was the makings of another funny viral fan encounter. However, once she saw the quality of the ring, she quickly realized this was no laughing matter.

“This is how I knew that something was wrong because the ring was nice,” Palmer said on Wednesday, April 1, during an appearance on the “Decisions, Decisions” podcast.

“It wasn’t like no Cracker Jack ring,” she continued. “I’m serious, the ring looked expensive. That’s when I knew something was up.”

The actress, who was at SXSW for the March 12 world premiere of her upcoming film, “I Love Boosters,” then said she could see something was off in the man’s eyes.

“That’s when I was like, ‘Is this a joke?’ because it was so sincere,” she said. “I could see in his eyes that we’ve had romance. We had a lifetime in this man’s eyes.”

She added, “I was like, ‘Okay, sir, no, I cannot marry you, I cannot marry you, sir.’ And then that’s when I knew something was wrong when he started looking back to the people and he was like, ‘She wants to say yes. Help her say yes.’ And I was just like, ‘Oh, no.’”

Keke Palmer attends the “I Love Boosters” premiere during the 2026 SXSW conference and festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Palmer said that while she got nervous afterward, realizing it could have been a dangerous moment, she was focused on being “careful” about how she rejected the man, who she said looked like a “pretty together guy.”

“This is nothing to play with. And that’s why I just started feeling sad because I was thinking to myself, ‘Man, this guy is in a really bad way,’” she said.

What happened to Palmer in March isn’t entirely an isolated incident. In recent years, from Audra McDonald to Rihanna to Natalia Bryant and others, there has been an uptick in fan encounters that cross boundaries and leave stars feeling not just inconvenienced but genuinely unsafe.

In an era where celebrities vlog from their kitchens, post about their mental health journeys, share motherhood updates, discuss breakups openly, and participate in TikTok trends, the distance that once defined fame has largely disappeared. Parasocial dynamics do nothing but thrive. But while access has changed dramatically, the rules for engagement have not.

Last August, while starring in “Gypsy” on Broadway, McDonald was followed home by a fan one evening after leaving the theater. The fan, seeking an encounter and an autograph, managed to get into the building’s front lobby where McDonald was staying before being stopped by security.

Also, last year, a man who had allegedly been stalking Bryant for years resurfaced despite having a restraining order against him and despite Bryant’s camp making it clear she did not wish to be contacted.

Audra McDonald performs a number from “Gypsy” onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Earlier this year, many were shocked to learn that someone had traveled from Florida to Los Angeles and shot at Rihanna’s home seven times while the pop star and beauty mogul was home with her partner A$AP Rocky and their three young children. Shortly after, someone described as a Nicki Minaj fan made threats online to show up at the Houston Rodeo and burn down Beyoncé’s mother’s gumbo stand and assault the matriarch.

The reality is that fame has never been more accessible. Before the age of technology and the rise of social media, celebrities were largely accessible only through traditional media. Now, they can be found virtually everywhere online, allowing fans to keep up with them around the clock. Many have even adopted a digital presence similar to influencers, building whole personal brands around relatability and connection.

It’s almost as if we’ve entered a relatability era where celebrities are pushed to give more and more of themselves. But this is also blurring expectations. Those expectations can become even more complicated when misogynoir enters the equation for Black stars like Palmer, McDonald, Rihanna, and Knowles.

Black celebrities, particularly Black women, often operate within a cultural expectation of extroverted warmth, approachability, and emotional accessibility. Many build community with fans. After generations of relying on support from the Black community when other demographics would not engage with their art, music, or films — outside of stealing and appropriating from them — there is a legacy of feeling especially close to these figures compared to other celebrities—a sense of almost “we built this together.”

That sense of investment can sometimes turn into entitlement. When they show up as anything other than what a fan expects, Black women can risk being labeled more harshly than their non-Black peers as difficult or angry even. This dynamic only increases the pressure to perform accessibility.

It’s also not just fans developing parasocial relationships with celebrities. Fans can sometimes project deep personal meaning onto the work of their favorite creatives. Issa Rae has spoken about how, while she appreciates the way her hit show “Insecure” resonated with audiences and represented Black life in a groundbreaking way, fan reactions can sometimes cross boundaries, including when folks say things like “you saved my life.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

While meaningful to the fan, that kind of disclosure can place unexpected emotional pressure on creators, particularly in public settings like meet-and-greets, where they are suddenly being asked to hold space for a stranger’s mental health journey.

Following this era of relatability, we may find ourselves entering something of a celeb access desert. After much scrutiny from fans, Zendaya recently shared that she may never publicly share details of her wedding to her partner, Tom Holland, partly because she wants something in her life that remains hers alone, not for public consumption.

On “Decisions, Decisions,” Palmer noted that while she understands she is a public figure, people must remember she is “only human.”

“I hope that we can all start having these conversations around what it means to be an entertainer, what it means to be a celebrity, what it means to have impact and visibility,” she said.