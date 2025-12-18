Natalia Bryant’s restraining order against stalker was renewed and upgraded

Natalia Bryant’s restraining order against a man accused of stalking her since she was a teenager has been renewed and expanded.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge ruled on Monday, Dec. 15, to grant the 22-year-old model and recent college graduate a five-year extension of the restraining order against Dwayne Kemp. The court also agreed to modify the order to include Bryant’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, and her younger sisters, Bianka and Capri, as protected parties.

The decision follows a motion Bryant filed in November, alleging that Kemp violated the existing restraining order earlier this year.

In August, Kemp is accused of attending an event “organized by Ms. Bryant and her employer” in an effort to make contact with her — a direct violation of the order, according to the filing. Court documents state that Kemp arrived with flowers he intended to give directly to Bryant. When he was unable to locate her, he allegedly attempted to deliver the flowers to her mother, with the expectation that they would be passed along to Natalia.

Bryant argued in the filing that the attempt “demonstrates his continued fixation and complete disregard” for the restraining order already in place.

She first sought legal protection against Kemp in 2022, after what she described as years of escalating and unwanted behavior that began when she was just 17 years old. According to court filings, Kemp initially reached out through social media, sending repeated messages and advances that Bryant never responded to. She later stated that she did not immediately block him out of fear of what he might do if she cut off access entirely.

Over time, Bryant alleged that Kemp developed delusions that they were in a romantic relationship and an obsession with her late father, NBA legend Kobe Bryant. His behavior allegedly escalated from online messages to showing up in person — including appearing at her sorority house and on USC’s campus while she was a student — in attempts to find her and give her flowers.

In a previous interview with NBC4, Kemp characterized the situation as a “misunderstanding.” However, Bryant’s filings paint a far more alarming picture. She also noted concerns about his background, stating that Kemp is a gun enthusiast and citing social media images of him posing with firearms. The documents further claim he has been arrested and/or convicted of at least four crimes, including one involving firearms.

In the newly filed documents related to the extension, Kemp again blamed the incident on a misunderstanding. When he encountered her security team, he admitted his actions violated the restraining order but claimed he thought it had expired.