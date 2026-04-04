Jonathan Majors falls through window on set of Ben Shapiro-produced film

It looks like Jonathan Majors’ comeback film is off to a slippery start.

During shooting for his upcoming Ben Shapiro-produced film, Majors and his co-star, JC Kilcoyne, fell through a window six feet to the ground. Deadline reports that the crew for the untitled project has been on strike since March 26 over unsafe working conditions, and that news of the on-set incident may provide some context. The crew reportedly also raised concerns over a lack of preparation for stunts and the use of prop firearms, and complained about accidents on set involving props falling on crew members.

The entertainment news publication reached out to the film’s production team, a joint effort from Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire and Dallas Sonnier’s Bonfire Legend. They responded that they “don’t negotiate with communists.”

Jonathan Majors and his co-star accidentally fell through a window while shooting a scene for a Daily Wire action film, leading crew to walk off the set over safety concerns



Producers say they “don’t negotiate with communists”https://t.co/Q5hE676b3n pic.twitter.com/cp5KZkvVKJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2026

Also Read:Jonathan Majors comeback film will be produced by conservative pundit Ben Shapiro

According to Deadline, the accident with Majors happened after the window on set was replaced with an unsecured sheet of tempered glass, which was supposed to be shattered later in a separate stunt that didn’t involve any actors.

This project is the first film Majors is set to star in since he was convicted of assaulting and harrassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in 2024. The revelations in this case almost halted the career of the ascending star, who rose from leading indie productions like “The Last Man in San Francisco” to starring in blockbuster films like “Creed III.” Disney and Marvel cut ties with the 36-year-old actor over the domestic violence allegations, and the hype over his highly-anticipated prestige film “Magazine Dreams” died after a delayed and quiet theater release.

Majors joining forces with the right-wing pundit Shapiro follows a similar pattern to other “canceled” actors like Armie Hammer and Gina Carano. Shapiro and Sonnier created projects for both of these actors to star in following major scandals that left them on the rocks with Hollywood.