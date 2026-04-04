Who is to blame in the case of Trick Daddy vs. Alpha Kappa Alpha?

Should the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. have booked Trick Daddy for their conference in Atlanta? Should Trick Daddy have sung his raunchiest lyrics for the sexagenarians in the crowd and told them to put their hands up if they wanted their [censored] ate? Does anyone have footage of the contract meetings that took place between the “Nann” artist and the Pretty Girls?

On Friday (April 3), AKA’s from all over the South Atlantic gathered on day three of their five-day annual regional conference in Orlando, Florida. The week was filled with networking, leadership building, and glorious silk presses (I wouldn’t actually know; you have to be a member to access the conference schedule).

That night, attendees had finished up their Step and Stroll competition and were looking forward to keeping the energy up with some live music. So, who graces the stage to uplift this crowd of empowered pink and green-clad women? Was it Mary J. Blige? Chaka Khan?

Trick Daddy, the Miami rapper of “Thug Matrimony” fame, comes out and gives the audience the performance he would give any of his die-hard fans. But the crowd, many of whom were not bumping his music 20 years ago, wasn’t feeling him. You could say they were… clutching their pearls.

A video of a younger man who attended the conference with his mother went viral, showing AKAs practically running out of the room after hearing words like “motherf—er” and being asked to put their hands up if they wanted their p—y ate when Trick Daddy was checking the crowd’s temperature. Then, in the middle of his set, Trick Daddy’s show was shut down.

It’s safe to say this group and this performer were a serious mismatch. But who is to blame?

The AKAs, more specifically Southern Atlantic Regional Director Tiffany Moore Russell, say Trick Daddy is at fault.

“We met several times with him and his team to detail our requirements, including attire, language and specific songs. Unfortunately, our requirements were ignored,” Moore wrote in a statement. “The language, lyrics, and the comments made by the artist were not acceptable. I ended the performance because of the disrespect for our organization and for our brand.”

Trick Daddy’s performance during an Alpha Kappa Alpha conference was shut down early due to “disrespect for our organization and our brand” pic.twitter.com/AX8xsELyP4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2026

In response to Moore Russell, Trick Daddy told his side of the story in a lengthy video posted online with a simple message: Don’t lie on my name.

“You can’t give me no motherf—ing playlist, this aint yo wedding. I aint no shorty, I aint no little a– boy. Anybody that was in there sadiddy and was sanctified, they should be not in there once I grab that motherf—ing mic,” he said.

“Do Not use me to save face. I ain’t the motherf—ing one,” he added.

Contract agreement aside (I would still like to see it), the sticking point of Trick Daddy’s argument was when he said, “When it’s time for Trick Daddy to perform at your event, what the f– you think he gone to perform?” Because it’s true that, even if the heavily censored version of his performance that Moore Russell claims the parties agreed on was the one that the AKAs got that weekend, would the show have landed with the ladies in attendance?

When I think AKA, “F–k the judge and C.O.’s / f–k the D.A. and P.O.’s / F– the family of the victim, witness, and snitchin a– h–s” doesn’t exactly come to mind.

If anyone in the audience was living for the South Florida legend, it was probably whoever pitched the rapper’s name at the conference planning meetings. I doubt she will be in charge of talent booking again.