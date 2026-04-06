‘Delete all my music’: Kehlani makes it clear ICE agents aren’t welcome in her fanbase

Kehlani is standing on business when it comes to her stance on ICE and its increasing presence across cities in the United States. This weekend, the “Folded” singer shared a public service announcement to her followers, particularly those who work for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Public service announcement: Don’t ever fix your mouth to speak to me, or ask for a photo, or compliment me if you work for ICE,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I’m dead to u. Don’t acknowledge me and delete all my music.”

Though the star did not specify what prompted her PSA, her stance should come as no surprise to her fans. Throughout her career, Kehlani has used her platform to speak out against injustices worldwide. In February, as she accepted Grammy awards for her hit song “Folded,” the singer sported an “ICE out” pin in solidarity with the growing anti-ICE protests following the deaths of U.S. citizens at the hands of ICE agents. In fact, she admits she wished the pin’s message were stronger.

“I really wanted it to say ‘F**k ICE,’ but I think they needed some couth on the carpet or something,” she told the Hollywood reporter. “I’m a little couth-less ruthless. But I think we’re too powerful a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country. It’s brainless to me.”

Similarly, as she accepted the awards for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, the songstress emphasized her stance in her speech, saying:

“Everyone is so powerful in this room. Together, we’re stronger in numbers to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now,” she said at the time. “Instead of letting it be just a few here and there, I hope everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on. And I’mma leave this and say, ‘F**k ICE.”