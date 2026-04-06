LeBron James brushes off backlash, says NBA travel grind behind dislike for playing in Memphis, Milwaukee

LeBron James is standing by his recent comments about playing in certain NBA cities, making it clear he has no plans to walk them back.

The Los Angeles Lakers star addressed backlash over remarks made during an appearance on the “Bob Does Sports” YouTube show, where he criticized travel experiences tied to games in Memphis and Milwaukee. Instead of softening his stance, James doubled down, telling reporters he simply doesn’t enjoy playing in those cities at this stage of his career.

“41 years old, it’s two cities I do not like playing in right now. That’s Milwaukee, and that’s Memphis,” he said, adding that his Milwaukee comments initially received less attention.

The criticism began after James joked that the Memphis Grizzlies should consider relocating to Nashville, citing amenities in the nearby city. The clip quickly went viral and drew pushback from fans and local leaders.

However, James later clarified that his frustration is not with the people or culture of the cities themselves. Instead, he pointed to the physical toll of NBA travel and, more specifically, accommodations.

“I’m not talking about the city… I don’t like staying at the Hyatt Centric. What’s wrong with that?” he said, pushing back on the intensity of the reaction.

James also added that even returning to Cleveland, his hometown and where he won an NBA championship, can feel draining, reinforcing his broader point about the wear and tear of a long career.

The comments prompted responses from local figures, including Memphis Mayor Paul Young, who invited James to spend time in the city and experience its culture firsthand. Meanwhile, Doc Rivers, head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, downplayed the remarks, suggesting they were more about hotels than the city itself.

As reported by The Athletic, James’ comments highlight a reality many veteran players face: the grind of constant travel can shape how they experience certain stops on the NBA schedule. While his words sparked debate, they also opened a wider conversation about player comfort and life on the road late in a career.