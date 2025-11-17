LeBron James calls out Texas A&M cop after shoulder bump incident with football players

After footage of an incident involving a cop in Texas and college football players went viral, LeBron James is calling for the cop’s suspension.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, during the Texas A&M game against South Carolina, a white Texas state trooper appears to shoulder-check at least one Black player as they walked through a stadium tunnel, ESPN reported.

In a clip circulating online, South Carolina players Nyck Harbor and Oscar Adaway III were making their way through the tunnel — fresh off Harbor’s stunning 80-yard touchdown catch, no less — when the trooper can be seen stepping into Adaway’s path and bumping him. The trooper then turns back toward the players, pointing and appearing to scold them even as both athletes visibly try to de-escalate, raising their hands and keeping distance.

The moment quickly went viral across social media, drawing outrage from fans and professional athletes alike.

“That A&M cop needs to [be] suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!! He went out his way to start some shit. Do better man,” the NBA star wrote in a post on X.

Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson also denounced the encounter.

“Law enforcement at the [Aggie Football] game mad because [South Carolina Gamecock Football] scored a TD?!,” he began in a post on X, adding, “This is trash by this clown. Shoving players. Seriously. What are you doing?!!”

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement on X that it is “aware of the incident.”

“The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter,” the department said, adding that “no additional information will be released at this time.”

The game ultimately ended with Texas A&M narrowly beating out South Carolina, 31–30.