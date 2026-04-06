Astronaut Victor Glover delivers powerful Easter message from space during Artemis II mission

NASA astronaut Victor Glover delivered a powerful and reflective Easter message from space as part of the agency’s Artemis II mission, offering a moment of unity while traveling farther from Earth than any humans in decades.

Speaking during the mission, Glover, who is piloting Artemis II, responded to a question about Easter with an unscripted message that quickly resonated beyond the space community. Rather than focusing solely on the holiday, he used the moment to reflect on humanity’s shared existence.

As communities gather this weekend, @AstroVicGlover reflects on the shared spaceship we all call home: Earth. pic.twitter.com/GpwdeovpCR — NASA (@NASA) April 5, 2026

“You guys are talking to us because we’re in a spaceship really far from Earth,” Glover said. “But you’re on a spaceship called Earth… created to give us a place to live in the universe.”

His remarks emphasized perspective, pointing out that while astronauts may seem distant, the reality is that everyone shares the same fragile environment. He described Earth as an “oasis” in an otherwise vast and empty universe, urging people to recognize both its uniqueness and their shared responsibility.

As reported by Yahoo News, Glover encouraged people, regardless of religious belief, to use Easter as a moment to reflect on connection and coexistence. “This is an opportunity for us to remember where we are, who we are… and that we’ve got to get through this together,” he said.

The message has drawn comparisons to a historic moment in spaceflight: the 1968 Apollo 8 Christmas broadcast, when astronauts read from the Book of Genesis while orbiting the moon. That broadcast reached millions and became one of the most iconic communications from space.

Glover’s words carry similar emotional weight, especially as Artemis II marks NASA’s first crewed mission to travel around the moon since 1972. While the mission will not land on the lunar surface, it represents a major step toward future human exploration.

Glover, a former Navy pilot and the first Black astronaut to serve on a long-duration International Space Station mission, has often spoken about representation and inspiration. His latest message adds to that legacy, blending science, perspective, and humanity at a moment when the world is watching space exploration once again.