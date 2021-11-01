Donald Glover drops teaser for ‘Atlanta’ season 3

The long-awaited third season of the Emmy-winning comedy-drama will return in 2022.

It’s been three years since viewers last saw the FX series Atlanta. Now, the wait is almost over after series creator, executive producer, and star Donald Glover dropped a teaser for season three on Halloween night.

The Emmy and Grammy award-winning artist tweeted “Happy Halloween” with a link to a cryptic website called “Gilga.” Once on the site, you see a one-minute teaser for the forthcoming season of Atlanta, the surrealistic hip hop comedy-drama.

You can see random clips of people crossing a bridge with bikes, the inside of a museum, white chairs sloppily piled up in a room with three monitors playing different videos, an escalator in motion, and more.

All the while, a woman is heard chanting, “It’s after the end of the world. Don’t you know that yet?” Soon, more voices join in chanting the phrase as a brooding organ plays behind them. Then comes the final image; a slow zoom into Atlanta’s Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, played Brian Tyree Henry, sitting in an opulent room while two people face the wall with their backs turned toward him.

Paper Boi, a bemused, local Atlanta rapper capitalizing from unexpected success, is staring blankly into the camera, adorned with gold chains and a sweater with the word “Fake” embossed on the front as screaking strings play loudly underneath.

Season 2 ended with Paper Boi, his cousin and manager Earn, played by Glover, and friend Darius, portrayed by Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield, on a plane bound for Europe to be an opening act for fellow rapper Clark County. While the only information the trailer left the viewers with is that the show is returning in 2022, there’s still much left to the imagination.

Production of seasons 3 and 4 were shot in April on location in Europe and the new season is expected to debut in the “first half of 2022”, FX chairman John Landgraf told The Wrap. Last summer Landgraf stated that production was held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one season of the series would film primarily in Atlanta while production for the other season would take place in Europe, theGrio previously reported.

“One of them shoots primarily in Europe and one primarily in Atlanta. It is the intent to shoot them all at one time, back to back,” Landgraf said. “However, the availability has been pushed back because of COVID. That had to do with our sense of when we could return to work safely and then we had to co-ordinate all of the cast for what is shooting two seasons at once. Heartbreakingly for me, it has been pushed back a little bit.”

According to Screen Rant, in October, Henry confirmed that production for season 3 wrapped. “We’re done. We finally got that season in the can, everyone please stop yelling. It is coming, I had to be a superhero first, okay?” Henry said, referring to his role in the latest Marvel film, The Eternals, which premieres Nov. 5, according to IMDB.

Watch the teaser for Atlanta below.

