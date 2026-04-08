Obama Presidential Center museum ticket sales begin May 6

Tickets for the highly anticipated Obama Presidential Center museum will officially go on sale in early May, offering the public its first chance to explore the landmark cultural site in Chicago—Founding Members of the Obama Foundation will be able to purchase tickets starting on April 21. The center is set to open on Friday, June 19.

According to NBC Chicago, the Obama Foundation announced that ticket sales will begin on May 6. The museum, located in Jackson Park, is expected to draw significant interest as it showcases the life and presidency of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

Visitors will be able to purchase timed-entry tickets, which grant access to all four levels of the museum, including immersive exhibit spaces and notable areas such as a recreated Oval Office and the Sky Room. Organizers say the experience is designed to highlight not just the Obamas’ journey, but also broader themes around civic engagement and democracy.

“The Obama Presidential Center Museum shares the remarkable story of President Obama and Michelle Obama and those who inspired their journey. Dynamic exhibits across four floors explore the promise of democracy and the work of the Obama presidency,” outlines the Obama Foundation website says.

Ticket pricing varies depending on residency and age. Illinois residents aged 12 and older will pay $26, while non-residents will pay $30. Children’s tickets range from $15 to $23, and admission is free for children under 2. As part of the Illinois Free Days Program, Illinois residents will also be able to visit for free on Tuesdays during select hours, starting on June 23.

The museum will feature thousands of artifacts tied to Obama’s life and career, including items from his early days as a community organizer to his time in the White House. Organizers say the exhibits aim to provide a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural impact of his presidency.

Additional discounts will be available for educators, students, military personnel, and first responders, reflecting the foundation’s broader goal of making the center accessible to a wide audience.

The opening of the museum marks a major milestone for the Obama Presidential Center project, which has been years in the making. Once fully operational, it is expected to become a key destination for both tourists and locals, as well as a hub for education and community engagement.

With ticket sales set to begin soon, officials anticipate strong demand as visitors look to experience one of the most talked-about presidential centers in recent years.