Queen Latifah to host 2026 American Music Awards in Las Vegas

Queen Latifah has been announced as the host of the 2026 American Music Awards, marking her return to one of music’s biggest stages, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning performer will lead the 52nd edition of the awards ceremony, set to take place on Memorial Day, May 25, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

In a statement, Latifah said she was “so excited” to return to the AMAs, calling it the perfect setting to celebrate a standout year in music. She previously co-hosted the ceremony in 1995 and has performed on the show multiple times throughout her career.

Latifah takes over hosting duties from Jennifer Lopez, who led last year’s ceremony. Organizers say her experience across music, television, and film makes her a natural fit to guide the event.

Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, described Latifah as a “powerhouse and trailblazer,” highlighting her strong connection to both fans and artists as a key reason for her selection.

Latifah first rose to prominence in hip-hop, earning multiple Grammy nominations and winning Best Rap Solo Performance in 1994. She later expanded into acting, starring in projects like “Living Single” and “The Equalizer,” as well as films including “Chicago,” which earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Her contributions to entertainment have been widely recognized. She became the first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was honored with the Kennedy Center Honors in 2023 and the National Medal of the Arts in 2024.