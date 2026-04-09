Cardi B sounds off on city vibes after back-to-back tour stops in Baltimore and DC

Cardi B has been enjoying her sold-out “Little Miss Drama?” tour. Following recent performances in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the Bronx rapper took to social media to share her perspective on the two cities.

“Okay i definitely see the difference in Baltimore and DC,” the “Hello” rapper, 32, said in a post shared on her X account.

Okay i definitely see the difference in Baltimore and DC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 9, 2026

In another post, she likened the two regions to different parts of her home city of New York.

“DC gives Harlem… Baltimore gives Brooklyn,” the Bronx-raised rapper said.

DC gives Harlem… Baltimore gives Brooklyn — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 9, 2026

Fans in the comment section chimed in with their own takes on the two cities.

“Baltimore got the better food and community, DC got the fine dining and the nightlife,” one user said.

“DC is where you go to build a career. Baltimore is where you go to find a character. One has the Metro, the other has the spirit (and way more potholes). 🤣” another wrote.

“From the people, the vibe, the clothes, the food, it’s a whole different kind of thrill. But, a mixture of both will have you having a good ole time. It’s the love/hate relationship 🤭😂” a third user said.

Wes Moore, the Governor of Maryland, also shared his thoughts.

“so…what I’m getting from this is…you rock with baltimore? 👀” he wrote.

TheGrio previously reported that Cardi kicked off her 35-concert tour on Feb. 11 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. After a successful first night, she made headlines the following day after the comments she made about Immigration and Customs Enforcement coming to her shows.

“If ICE comes in here, we’re going to jump their a–es,” the rapper told the crowd after singing a part from Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla’s popular hit “Como La Flor.”

“I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans,” she added.

Cardi has five shows left, with tour stops in Raleigh, North Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, Sunrise, Florida and Atlanta.