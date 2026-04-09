Stefon Diggs attends Cardi B concert in D.C. after reported breakup

Stefon Diggs was seen enjoying a night out at a concert by Cardi B in Washington, D.C., in a moment that caught fans’ attention given the pair’s recent split, according to TMZ.

According to footage circulating online and reports from the event, Diggs attended the show alongside his mother and brother. The trio appeared relaxed and in good spirits, dancing and engaging with the performance as the rapper took the stage for her “Little Miss Drama” tour stop.

The sighting comes just weeks after reports surfaced that Diggs and Cardi B ended their relationship in February 2026. The breakup followed speculation about infidelity, though neither party publicly confirmed specific details surrounding the split.

Despite the reported separation, the concert appearance suggests that relations between the two may remain cordial. Diggs’ family has also shown support for Cardi B in recent weeks, with his mother previously attending another stop on the tour in Houston.

The former couple share a child together, a son born in November 2025, which may explain the continued connection between their families. While neither Diggs nor Cardi B has publicly commented on the concert appearance, the moment has fueled online discussion about the current state of their relationship.

At earlier tour stops, Cardi B appeared to allude to personal matters during her performances, making comments about self-worth and relationships. However, she did not directly name Diggs.

For now, the appearance signals that while their romantic relationship may have ended, there is no clear sign of ongoing public conflict between the two. Fans online continued speculating about their relationship status after their appearance.