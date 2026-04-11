Reggae, redemption, and renewal: Inside the 2026 Love and Harmony Cruise

There is a specific kind of magic that happens when the morning sun hits the Caribbean Sea, casting a literal rainbow across the horizon just as the coast of Jamaica begins to peak through the mist. For the thousands of “Harmonizers” aboard the 2026 Love and Harmony Cruise, this wasn’t just a vacation; it was a floating pilgrimage of culture, nostalgia, and unexpected spiritual awakening.

As a first-time cruiser, the sheer scale of a charter voyage is daunting. Unlike a standard vacation at sea, a charter turns the ship into a private ecosystem where the icons of Reggae and Dancehall aren’t just names on a marquee, they are your neighbors. On this sailing, the “Harmony” was literal. You might find yourself sharing an elevator with Maxi Priest or spotting Agent Sasco at the next table during the Captain’s Gala at Azure.

(Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

The 2026 sailing hit a soulful high note by falling over Easter weekend, leading to a historic first for the franchise. The Stardust Theatre, which had been packed just the night before for a standing-room-only comedy showcase, was transformed into a sanctuary for a Resurrection Sunday service led by Minister Marion Hall.

The woman formerly known as Lady Saw delivered a blistering sermon that shifted the ship’s energy from “party” to “praise.” The spiritual impact didn’t end at the pulpit; in a move that stunned and moved passengers, Hall later performed baptisms on the ship itself. A moment of redemption that set the tone for the journey. This spirit of renewal even bridged old divides, as Hall and fellow icon Tanya Stephens publicly reconciled during the voyage, proving that the cruise’s mission of unity is more than just a branding exercise.

Perhaps the most telling moment of the trip’s unique atmosphere happened far from the theater. Around 1:00 AM during a late-night deck party, the soundtrack suddenly shifted. As the DJ dropped the opening notes of Hezekiah Walker’s “Every Praise,” the 80s pop set was instantly interrupted. Hundreds of sailors across two decks, still in full party mode, unanimously pivoted into a massive, impromptu session of praise and worship. It was a reminder that, for this community, music and faith are inextricably linked.

While the parties were legendary, from the 90s nostalgia sets to the high-octane Flag Party beach fete in Freeport, Bahamas, the musical heart of the cruise remained with the “Captain,” Beres Hammond.

The most poignant moment of the entire week came during the “All White Concert,” when Hammond brought his grandson, Kingston Pauyo, onto the stage. Representing the next generation of Caribbean excellence, Pauyo earned his recognition with soulful renditions of “There For You” and “As Long As the Sun Shines.” Watching the elder statesman beam with pride while his 15-year-old grandson commanded the crowd proved that the music we love isn’t just staying alive, it’s being passed down.



The celebration aboard the Love and Harmony Cruise extended far beyond the stage; it was rooted in the literal taste of home. For years, food has often been the primary concern for Caribbean travelers on major cruise lines. Still, co-founder Steven “Jabba” Mitchell sought to change that narrative by bringing in a ringer: Executive Chef Basil.

Credit: Love and Harmony Cruise

A veteran of the legendary Footprints in Brooklyn and currently the force behind Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine in the heart of Manhattan’s Times Square, Chef Basil was recruited by Jabba to “stabilize” the menu and bring authentic flavor to the Norwegian Jewel.

“Jabba comes to the restaurant all the time, and he loves the food,” Chef Basil shared during a mid-voyage catch-up. “He reached out and asked if I could draw up some ideas because that was his main concern from the complaints of years before. My goal is to know that everyone on this cruise enjoys their meal as best as possible.”

The result was a culinary takeover that honored every tradition. For Good Friday, the ship observed the custom of bun and cheese, while the daily offerings were a “who’s who” of Caribbean staples: curry chicken, oxtail and dumplings with rice, stew beef with coconut rice, and jerk salmon paired with broccolini.

Breakfast was a particular point of pride, featuring ackee and saltfish and traditional porridge that made the middle of the ocean feel like a Saturday morning in Kingston. Title sponsor Golden Krust even brought a touch of competitive spirit to the deck, hosting a beef patty eating contest that has become a fan favorite.

From the fish tea soup to the sweet yam pie and scotch bonnet heat that graced every plate. On this ship, the culture is served with every meal.

Between the sets, the experience was a whirlwind of immersive culture and culinary heritage. From high-speed boat rides in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, to the sunset sail-away parties, the itinerary was relentless. The air on the deck was constantly seasoned with the aroma of oxtail, jerk chicken, and saltfish, ensuring that the “home” the founders aimed to create was felt—and tasted—at every turn.

As the Norwegian Jewel made its final return to Miami, the sea of flags from Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad, and beyond waving in unison represented more than just national pride. It represented a diaspora reunited by a beat, proving that even after the ship docks, the harmony remains.