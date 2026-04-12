Is Remy Ma’s ‘W.Y.F.L.’ freestyle dissing Papoose and Claressa Shields?

Remy Ma’s new diss track could be aimed at her ex Papoose, and his girlfriend, Claressa Shields.

On Friday (April 10), the “Conceited” rapper dropped a new freestyle called “W.Y.F.L,” or “Why You F—ing Lying,” on the music show “On The Radar.” At the start of the song, she comes in hot, dissing someone who is “jumping on her d–k like a pogo stick.”

“In competition with herself, I don’t know that bitch / Hoes be doing the most over so-so d–k / Wanna be a baddie but you not bad enough,” she raps on the new track.

On “W.Y.F.L,” Remy also seems to be addressing a claim from Papoose that he was a ghostwriter for her. Last year, during an elongated livestreamed rant about his estranged wife, the Brooklyn rapper said he had “written 90% of the rhymes that came out of her mouth.”

It looks like Remy has responded, rapping, “The nerve of n—as claiming they wrote those hits / When they whole career they ain’t never ghost wrote shit / Not for me or anybody else / You always act like you helped a n—a, go help yourself.”

The former rap couple’s relationship has changed drastically since their breakup after 20 years together. After they met and began dating in 2004, Remy Ma and Papoose exchanged wedding vows over the phone in 2008, while the Bronx rapper was serving a six-year prison sentence for a shooting incident that took place the year before. The two were officially married in 2016, two years after Remy was released, and then welcomed a daughter named Reminisce Mackenzie in 2018.

In 2024, rumors emerged that Papoose was dating Shields, the professional boxer also known as the GWOAT by many fans of the sport. Following this, a very public and messy separation between the two rappers ensued, Papoose officially filing for divorce in May 2025, claiming Remy had cheated on him several times throughout their marriage. Months later, in November, Shields announced that she and Papoose were engaged.

Remy Ma and Papoose’s breakdown has continued to play out for the world to see, and this new diss appears to be in line with that trend.