Lil Jon announces memoir, ‘I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me,’ exploring fame, loss, and personal journey

Lil Jon is opening up about his life and career in a new memoir, offering fans a deeper look beyond the high-energy persona that made him a household name.

According to People, the Grammy-winning artist is set to release a book titled “I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me” later this year. The memoir, written with author Paul Cantor, will be published on October 20 through Black Privilege Publishing, an imprint of Atria Books under Simon & Schuster.

The book traces Lil Jon’s journey from his early beginnings to global fame. It explores his roots, including his family background and upbringing, as well as his early days working as a DJ in Atlanta. Readers will also get insight into the formation of Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz and the rise of crunk music, a genre he helped become a global phenomenon.

Throughout the memoir, Lil Jon reflects on collaborations with major artists such as Usher, Pitbull, Ciara, and Ice Cube. The book also revisits some of his biggest hits, including “Get Low,” “Turn Down for What,” and “Yeah!,” songs that helped define an era of hip-hop and party culture.

“I’ve worked on a lot of different projects over the years, but this one right here made me dig deep and turn inward. Y’all have heard my voice for over three decades, but here’s a chance to read what I really have to say about it all, and catch a glimpse into the innermost circles of both my professional and personal worlds. I’ve been blessed to amass enormous wins, but with that I’ve also had to endure immense hardships and painful losses privately and publicly… and I’m finally ready to share that with you all,” said Lil Jon in a statement.

Beyond the music, the memoir takes a more personal turn. Lil Jon shares details about his evolving outlook on life, including his interest in meditation, mindfulness, and Islam. He also addresses difficult moments, including what has been described as “shocking” family revelations.

One of the most emotional parts of the book centers on the death of his son, Nathan Smith, who passed away in February 2026. Lil Jon acknowledged the challenges he has faced, saying he has experienced both major successes and deep personal losses over the years.

The publisher describes the book as both heartfelt and revealing, presenting a more complete picture of the artist behind decades of hit records. With its mix of career highlights and personal insight, the memoir aims to show a different side of Lil Jon, one that goes beyond the stage and into his life off-camera.