ScHoolboy Q’s candid response about his weight loss highlights a growing trend with rappers and fitness

Do not put those Ozempic allegations on ScHoolboy Q.

The TDE rapper took to social media on Monday to address rumors that he opted for the medication for diabetes treatment and long-term weight loss management and quickly said it was one of the more offensive things ever attributed to him.

“Motherf–kers said I was on Ozempic, bro… I’ve never been more offended in my life,” he said in one of the clips. “Y’all got me f–ked up.”

From there, Q showed off a brief glimpse into his workout routine, including mountain climbers, shoulder raises with two kettlebells, and another video of him doing deadlifts with heavy dumbbells. In the process, Q revealed that he works out at the gym six days a week, primarily doing full-body workouts.

SchoolBoyQ shows off his workout routine after someone questioned if he’s on ozempic pic.twitter.com/rkkf8UdRJn — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 13, 2026

He isn’t the only one.

Over time, as rappers have routinely faced various health crises, this has prompted a shift in mindset. From Mustard, who turned to tennis to ensure he kept the weight off after believing he was likely to die from COVID after weighing 340 pounds to one of the original super fit rappers in LL Cool J, several notable musicians have vowed to change their health for the better, especially given a rash of recent deaths from drug overdoses and ailments due to kidney failure and more.

Like Q, Atlanta rapper Gunna understood he needed to do something different with his life. After his 2022 arrest in connection with the YSL case, the “wgft” rapper cut out junk food and took up weightlifting and running. The lifestyle change proved lucrative for him. During his “wunna” tour, he launched a run club, where fans could join the rapper on various 5K events across the country. Other rappers who’ve recently helped kick their fitness into high gear include Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, GloRilla, Method Man and Wiz Khalifa.

Ozempic’s popularity as a weight-loss treatment has grown in recent years, prompting Q’s retort as a common one among those who’ve been in the gym and maintained their weight loss commitments. Years ago, a study revealed how, despite Black Americans being at a higher risk for diabetes, they had less access to certain drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Q’s journey has been visible for nearly seven years, even if some fans hadn’t truly recognized it. The TDE rapper has become an avid golfer over the past few years and has undergone a noticeable lifestyle change. Gone are the days of him drinking heavily and using drugs. After a 2019 awakening, he realized that he weighed over 250 pounds … and needed to change.

“I was drinking so much lean, I was on so many pills bruh… The whole [‘Oxymoron’] session … I don’t have one memory from that,” he told Charlamagne Tha God.

Now, he’s in a different club and has a different mindset. And other rappers are doing the same.