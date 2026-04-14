Peacock renews ‘The Burbs’ for 2nd season after strong debut

Peacock has officially renewed “The Burbs” for a second season, signaling continued confidence in the comedy series led by Keke Palmer.

According to Variety, the show, which premiered in February, quickly gained traction with viewers after its debut. Peacock reported that the series has generated approximately 1.7 billion minutes of viewing time since its release, highlighting strong audience engagement early in its run.

“The Burbs” is inspired by the 1989 film of the same name and reimagines the story for a modern audience. The series follows a couple who relocate to a seemingly quiet suburban neighborhood, only to discover unsettling secrets lurking beneath the surface. As new neighbors arrive, tensions rise and the illusion of normalcy begins to unravel.

In addition to Palmer, the cast includes Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar. The ensemble cast has been credited with helping bring both humor and suspense to the show’s tone.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBC and Peacock, said the renewal reflects the platform’s enthusiasm for the series and its reception. She praised the creative team for successfully updating the original concept into something that feels both contemporary and engaging.

Behind the scenes, the series was created by Celeste Hughey, who also served as a writer and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Seth MacFarlane and Brian Grazer, among others, contributing to the show’s production strength.

The renewal comes at a time when streaming platforms are increasingly relying on strong early performance metrics to determine a show’s future. With its mix of comedy, mystery, and social commentary, “The Burbs” appears to have struck a chord with audiences.

While a release date for Season 2 has not yet been announced, the early renewal suggests Peacock is looking to build on the show’s momentum and expand its footprint within the competitive streaming landscape.