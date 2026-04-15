Body of missing man found in Baltimore Inner Harbor after search

Police in Baltimore have recovered the body of a 27-year-old man who had been missing for nearly two weeks, bringing a tragic end to a search that involved family, friends, and local authorities.

According to CBS News Baltimore, the body of Branson Oduor was found Tuesday morning in the Inner Harbor. Officers responded around 8 a.m. after receiving a report of a person floating in the water near East Pratt Street.

Oduor had been reported missing after a night out in the Fells Point area, where he had gone to celebrate March Madness with friends. Police said he was last seen in the early hours of April 4 in the 1600 block of Thames Street.

In the days following his disappearance, his loved ones launched an extensive search effort. His girlfriend, Emily Costa, and his mother, Millicent Oduor, worked alongside volunteers and police to try to locate him. His father also traveled from Kenya to assist in the search.

Surveillance footage later showed Oduor outside a bar in Fells Point, where he had reportedly been escorted out earlier in the night. According to his girlfriend, someone had attempted to help him get into a ride-share vehicle, but he declined assistance.

Additional clues emerged during the search, including the discovery of Oduor’s electric bike near South President Street several days after he was last seen. Authorities also deployed a dive team to assist in locating him as concerns grew about his whereabouts.

Following the recovery of his body, officials said it has been transported to the medical examiner’s office, where the cause of death will be determined. At this time, police have not released further details about how he died, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The case has drawn attention from the local community, with many expressing shock and sadness over the outcome. What began as a missing persons search has now shifted into an effort to understand the circumstances surrounding Oduor’s death.

Authorities are continuing to gather information as they work to piece together what happened in the hours after he was last seen.