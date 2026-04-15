Police brutality swings back into full view in after NYPD brutally assaults man in case of mistaken identity

As New York City enjoys some of the lowest crime rates in city history to start Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s tenure, an ugly incident captured on video involving two NYPD officers highlights that some stigmas aren’t going away.

Inside a Brooklyn liquor store on Tuesday (Apr. 14), a man who “fit the description” according to officers found himself being punched, kneed, and dragged around the store by two officers, one wearing his NYPD-issued vest and badge and another in plain clothes. The seven-minute video uploaded to social media sees the man being kicked at one point as officers attempt to arrest him.

The woman who recorded the video, Abelee Moran, began shouting at both officers.

“Y’all violating the First Amendment for no reason,” she said.

Eventually, the man, who was bloodied after being assaulted by the two officers, was led out of the store in handcuffs. The incident quickly drew the attention of Mamdani, who shared a statement on X about the assault.

“The violence used by NYPD officers in this video is extremely disturbing and unacceptable,” Mamdani said. “Officers should never treat a person this way. The NYPD is conducting a full investigation into this incident.”

The violence used by NYPD officers in this video is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Officers should never treat a person this way. The NYPD is conducting a full investigation into this incident. https://t.co/zdQllljhyh — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

“I just thank God that I’m alive. That’s all I can say,” Timothy L. Brown, the man seen assaulted on video, told CBS News New York. “I know there’s a reason for everything and I know God’s watching and I want justice.”

According to the NYPD, the officers were undercover following complaints from residents about drug sales in the area. After purchasing crack cocaine from the main suspect they were pursuing, the cops, according to a statement from a NYPD spokesperson, were looking for the suspect’s associate who was wearing a “white shirt and green shorts.”

The man assaulted by police? Wearing a white shirt and teal shorts, with the shoes and hat to match. Despite having no connection to the dealer or the drug sale, he was charged with resisting arrest and received an appearance ticket. Both charges against him were dropped, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The officers involved have been placed on modified duty and had their guns removed.

“Yes, I have seen the video. I have been briefed on it, and this matter is under internal review by our Internal Affairs Bureau,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “And we’ll have more to say about it as that investigation unfolds, but I understand the community interest in it because it is an upsetting video.”

Community leaders expressed outrage at the video. Black Lives Matter Greater New York co-founder Chivona Newsome called the incident “traumatic” for Brown, who suffered a black eye, cuts and other injuries in the incident.

“It’s traumatic to find out that this was a police mix-up,” Newsome said. “The police beat, not a criminal, they beat a man going to the store in the middle of the afternoon.”

Following Mamdani’s statement, the Detectives Endowment Association and Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry released their own, slamming Mamdani for his quick judgment.

“We don’t know why the mayor is bothering to call for an investigation when he has already rushed to condemn the NYPD members involved without knowing all the facts. As we have said before, the mayor’s words matters. He should not publicly prejudge any incident involving police officers,” Hendry said.

DEA president Scott Munro added, “NYPD detectives put their lives on the line daily, doing the dangerous work politicians would never have the courage to do. Narcotics detectives arrest you and tell you to put your hands behind your back and [you] don’t comply, what do you think happens? We deserve all the facts before anyone rushes to judgment.”