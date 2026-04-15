Dave Chappelle considers return of ‘Chappelle’s Show’ years later

Comedian Dave Chappelle says he may be rethinking one of the most defining decisions of his career, walking away from “Chappelle’s Show.”

In a recent interview, Chappelle revealed that he is now open to the idea of revisiting the influential sketch comedy series, marking a notable shift from his previous stance. “If you’d asked me that question a year ago, I’d have told you absolutely not,” he said, adding that in recent weeks, he’s begun “considering it.”

“Chappelle’s Show,” which first aired in 2003, quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Known for its sharp satire and commentary on race, politics, and pop culture, the series built a massive following before its abrupt end in 2006. Chappelle famously walked away from the show at the height of its success, reportedly leaving behind a $50 million deal.

Over the years, Chappelle has spoken candidly about his decision, citing burnout and discomfort with the direction the show was taking. His exit became one of the most talked-about moments in entertainment at the time and has continued to shape discussions about creative control and industry pressures.

Since then, Chappelle has largely operated outside the traditional Hollywood system, focusing on stand-up comedy and selective projects. He has also remained a prominent and sometimes controversial figure, particularly in recent years as some of his material has sparked public debate.

In the AP interview, Chappelle suggested that his perspective has evolved, influenced in part by his life in Yellow Springs, Ohio. He described the environment as grounding, allowing him to think more clearly about his work and creative choices.

While he did not confirm any concrete plans for a revival, his openness to the idea has already sparked interest among fans who have long hoped for a return of the show.

For now, the possibility remains uncertain. But Chappelle’s comments signal that a revival of “Chappelle’s Show,” once considered unlikely, may no longer be off the table.