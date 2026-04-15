US YouTuber jailed in South Korea over offensive viral stunts

An American YouTuber known for controversial online behavior has been sentenced to jail in Seoul after a series of incidents that drew widespread backlash.

According to the Associated Press, Johnny Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, was sentenced to six months in prison by the Seoul Western District Court. The court found him guilty of multiple charges, including obstruction of business and distributing fabricated sexually explicit content.

Prosecutors had originally pushed for a three-year sentence, citing a pattern of disruptive and offensive behavior. Authorities said Ismael repeatedly caused disturbances in public places, including an amusement park, public transportation, and a convenience store, where he allegedly blasted loud music and created scenes for online content.

The case gained international attention after a 2024 incident in which Ismael filmed himself engaging in inappropriate behavior at a memorial statue honoring victims of wartime sexual slavery during World War II. The video sparked significant outrage in South Korea, where the monument holds deep historical and cultural significance. Ismael later apologized, saying he did not understand the meaning of the site at the time.

In its ruling, the court described his actions as showing “severe” disrespect for South Korean society and laws. Judges also pointed to the fact that many of the incidents were livestreamed or recorded with the apparent goal of generating online engagement and revenue.

The court ordered his immediate detention following the sentencing, citing concerns that he could attempt to flee. Ismael had already been barred from leaving the country while the case was ongoing.

In previous comments to local media, Ismael expressed regret for his actions and said he wanted to apologize to the South Korean public. However, the court ultimately determined that the seriousness and frequency of the offenses warranted a custodial sentence.

The case highlights growing scrutiny around online content creators who push boundaries for attention, particularly when their actions cross legal and cultural lines in other countries.