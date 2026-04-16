Alycia Baumgardner is bringing more than fight into the ring

Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner is stepping into the ring with more than just grit — she’s ready to showcase her full range.

The 31-year-old unified super featherweight champion, who is 17-1 with 7 KOs, is set to defend her title against South Korean fighter Bo Mi Re Shin, who is 19-3-3 with 10 KOs, on Friday, April 17, on the main card at Madison Square Garden.

“1DAY! Thank you, Jesus,” she captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing footage of her arrival at the Garden.

For the occasion, she stepped out in a structural metallic blue bomber jacket and her take on the no-pants trend in black bloomers and tights. Her steely glam, comprising her signature sleek long silk press, was finished with a bold nude lip.

In the clip, Baumgardner addresses the press, establishing early that this fight is about more than just the outcome.

(R-L) Alycia Baumgardner punches Leila Beaudoin in their unified super featherweight world championship during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

“You know one thing about Bo, she’s coming to fight. She is a warrior, just as I know she is. I know that I can fight 12 rounds, I know that I can do three minutes. So now I want to bring the other parts of me that I know that I can bring out,” she said. “That’s just the meaner side, the more aggressive side, the hungrier side, the go-get-it side. And that’s what I’m aiming for. This is the perfect moment to showcase who Alycia Baumgardner is.”

The bout will be contested over 12 three-minute rounds, a format long standard in men’s championship boxing but still rare on the women’s side. It’s both a physical test and a statement that aligns directly with Baumgardner’s push for equality in the sport as its cachet rises.

Hailing from Ohio, Baumgardner made her professional debut in 2017, and since then, her star has only continued to rise. Through a growing social media platform, where glamorous, high-fashion shots are often interspersed with clips of her beasting in the ring, her particular blend of style and skill has helped set her apart.

Four years after making her debut, the boxer set her sights on the fashion industry. She signed with Ford Models in 2021 and has appeared in high-profile campaigns, including for Adidas, and on the covers of magazines like Numéro. Speaking to Vogue at the time, she noted how integral a strong command of personal brand is to the business of boxing.

“Some people only see Alycia the boxer, or they’ll view me as just a pretty face but knowing that I can be a beast in the ring and a beauty outside of it is powerful,” she told the publication.

“Boxing is an entertainment business; your image is important,” Baumgardner continued, adding, “People pay attention to your entrance, and from the moment you walk out, your uniform tells a story. Clothes are a way to show who you are; whether it’s a glittery outfit, rhinestones, or sequins, the fashion statement can emphasize your talents.”

Alycia Baumgardner celebrates victory over Leila Beaudoin in their unified super featherweight world championship during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)

Her evolving platform and advocacy for women in the sport really lend themselves to being signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. Since launching the company in 2021, Paul has helped usher in a newer wave in boxing, where fighters are positioned as both athletes and brands, with an emphasis on visibility and storytelling. The company, despite its often polarizing founder, has also brought more attention and investment to women’s boxing, elevating fighters like Amanda Serrano to headlining status while pushing for greater pay and exposure.

All of this is unfolding at a time when the cachet of women’s sports is rising across the board. From basketball to tennis to track and field and beyond, athletes are not only dominating competition but also being celebrated in other cultural arenas. The WNBA just celebrated reaching 30 years and signing a landmark deal between its player association and league that will boost player pay and create a pathway to $1 million salaries. Meanwhile, within Baumgardner’s own sport, after signing a historic $8 million deal, fellow fighter and heavyweight champion Claressa Shields became the highest-paid in the ring, in a move that only smells of benefits for women’s earning potential in the sport as a whole. And frankly, it’s about time.

Tune into the fight on Friday, April 17, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the main event ringwalk expected around 11 p.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN+.