ESSENCE Fest taps Nikole Hannah-Jones, Mara Brock Akil, and Nina Compton as 2026 cultural curators

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is expanding its creative vision for 2026 by naming a group of influential cultural leaders to help shape this year’s experience.

Organizers announced that Mara Brock Akil, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Nina Compton will serve as Cultural Curators, joining previously announced Chief Curator Teyana Taylor.

According to Business Wire, each curator will oversee a specific part of the festival, contributing to a more immersive and intentional experience for attendees.

Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, will lead nonfiction programming, focusing on conversations that explore how Black stories are documented and preserved. Akil, known for her work in television and as an author, will guide the fiction programming at the Book Festival, shaping discussions around storytelling and imagination within Black culture.

Meanwhile, Compton, a James Beard Award-winning chef, returns to curate the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival. Her approach will blend her Caribbean heritage with her New Orleans roots, highlighting both tradition and the evolving nature of Black culinary culture.

Together, the curators are expected to influence multiple aspects of the festival, from literary programming and panel discussions to food experiences and live events. Their contributions will be unified under the broader creative direction of Teyana Taylor, who will oversee the festival’s overall vision.

Organizers say the goal is to create a connected, multi-layered experience where each element of the festival builds on the next. Attendees can expect a mix of storytelling, cultural conversations, and community-driven programming throughout the weekend.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture, held annually in New Orleans, is one of the largest celebrations of Black culture and entertainment in the United States. Tickets for the 2026 event, including the evening concert series, are already on sale.