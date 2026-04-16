Kennedy Ryan secures first-look deal for ‘Before I Let Go’ on-screen adaptation

Kennedy Ryan is bringing her creative storytelling to television. This week, the New York Times bestselling author announced that she inked a new first-look deal with Universal Studio Group for the upcoming adaptation of her popular romance novel, “Before I Let Go.”

“This is an incredible opportunity that I never saw coming and don’t take for granted,” Ryan said in a statement, per Variety. “It’s not only the chance to extend the reach of my own brand and content, but also stories that amplify themes relevant to underrepresented communities, and shepherd those stories by other authors from book to screen.”

I’ve held this news for so long. I’m honored to have a first look deal with Universal to exec produce and develop my content and other authors’ work. We already have projects in development 😉



And I’m co-writing the Before I Let Go pilot w/ Malcolm D. Leehttps://t.co/TyN6qw27dT — Kennedy Ryan (@kennedyrwrites) April 15, 2026

According to the agreement, the author will create and produce a series for different platforms and develop original ideas for USG to turn into television shows under her Scribe Chick Media banner.

“I’m thrilled about the projects I’m already collaborating on with the teams at Universal Studio Group, and looking forward to all I hope will come of this partnership,” she added.

“Before I Let Go” is the first project being developed under the deal, which Ryan will co-write with Malcolm D. Lee, the creative mind behind “The Best Man” franchise. In 2023, the author first announced that an on-screen adaptation of the book was in development with Peacock and would be produced with John Legend, Malcolm D. Lee, and Debra Martin Chase.

I’m thrilled that Before I Let Go has been optioned by Universal and is in development with Peacock. John Legend, Malcolm D. Lee and Debra Martin Chase producing.



TY to everyone who has loved & supported this book. And ME. I take nothing for granted. https://t.co/4DXqF0Hn4w — Kennedy Ryan (@kennedyrwrites) April 21, 2023

However, Variety’s report reveals that Lee will direct and executive produce the series for Blackmaled Productions, and Chase, Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, and Dominique Telson will serve as executive producers. Ryan’s “Before I Let Go” is the first installment of her “Skyland” series and tells the story of Yasmen and Josiah Wade, two separated co-parents who “realize the flame and love they shared hasn’t fully gone away.”

Beyond her Skyland series, Ryan has captivated the hearts of romance book lovers with novels like “Reel” and “Long Shot” for the unique representation she brings to the romance genre, spotlighting complex, dark-skinned, plus-sized heroines. Her “from the margins to the center” approach to storytelling puts those who are often sidelined at the heart of the narrative making her books uniquely relatable. So much so that she made history as the first Black author to win the prestigious RITA Award for Best Contemporary Romance, which is often referred to as the “Oscar of romance” in the literary world.

“I want Black women to be front and center,” Ryan told theGrio. “I want us to see ourselves unambiguously… desired, chosen, and with joyful outcomes.”