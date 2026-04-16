Snoop Dogg teases upcoming biopic at CinemaCon: ‘Now it’s my turn’

Snoop Dogg made a major impression at CinemaCon after surprising attendees with a live performance while promoting his upcoming biopic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rap legend opened Universal Pictures’ presentation with performances of some of his biggest hits, including “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin and Juice.” The appearance doubled as a high-energy introduction to a film centered on his life and career.

During the presentation, Snoop Dogg brought out Jonathan Daviss, confirming that the “Outer Banks” star will portray him in the upcoming project. The film will be directed by Craig Brewer, known for projects like “Hustle & Flow.”

Snoop told the audience that after watching other hip-hop stories reach the big screen, including the success of “Straight Outta Compton,” he felt it was finally time to share his own journey. He also hinted that the film will stay true to his unfiltered story, noting it is expected to carry an R rating.

“After my brothers got to tell their story with ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ now it’s my turn. My director, Craig Brewer, he just showed us how hard it is out here for a pimp from ‘Hustle & Flow.’ And then last year, he got us all singing ‘Sweet Caroline.’ If we gonna do a Snoop Dogg movie, I gotta get gangster with it,” shared the rapper.

The biopic will trace the life of Calvin Broadus Jr., from his early beginnings to becoming one of the most recognizable figures in music. Producers on the project include Snoop Dogg himself alongside veteran producer Brian Grazer, marking a significant step for Death Row Pictures under its partnership with Universal.

Daviss, best known for his role in the Netflix series “Outer Banks,” takes on the challenge of portraying one of hip-hop’s most influential artists. His casting signals a major opportunity as Hollywood continues investing in music biopics.

Snoop Dogg, a 17-time Grammy-nominated artist, has built a decades-long career that extends beyond music into film, television, and business. His debut album “Doggystyle,” produced by Dr. Dre, remains a landmark release in hip-hop history.