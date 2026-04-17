Family mourning after pregnant Atlanta mother of two shot and killed on highway: ‘My daughter will be vindicated’

Gloria Allen, the mother of Bianca Huntley, isn’t holding her tongue about what she believes happened to her daughter.

“She was my baby…” Huntley’s mother, Gloria Allen, told Atlanta’s WXIA. “You’re talking about a light, a shining light that got snuffed out.”

Huntley, a mother of two, was gunned down on an Atlanta highway on Tuesday. The 34-year-old had moved to Atlanta from North Carolina around nine years ago and was working as a quality control manager. And Allen believes her child was targeted.

In a news release, the Atlanta Police Department suggested that Huntley had been shot at a separate location before she was discovered on I-75 suffering from gunshot wounds to her arm and her torso. Allen says her daughter, who was driving home from work, attempted to call 911 after she was shot and get out of her vehicle.

Huntley was also pregnant with her third child. The mother of two daughters, a 14-year-old and a 5-year-old, had built a new life by herself and was a homeowner. Police had confiscated Huntley’s belongings and driven to her job in McDonough, Georgia, to inform her co-workers of her tragic passing. Many broke down in tears.

The reaction didn’t faze Allen, who knew her daughter as someone whose spirit was felt by anyone she interacted with.

“It didn’t break my heart— it made me feel so happy and proud that my daughter was such a light that shined everywhere that she went,” Allen said.

As the family prepares for a memorial service, Allen wants someone to come forward with answers about what happened to her daughter, a woman whom she will celebrate “until her last breath.”

“I’m a woman of faith, vengeance belongs to God but my daughter will be vindicated,” Allen said.