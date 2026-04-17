D4vd arrested in teen’s death, lawyers deny involvement as investigation continues

Singer D4vd has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl, though his legal team strongly denies any involvement, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities say the 21-year-old artist, whose legal name is David Burke, was taken into custody by homicide detectives as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her decomposed remains were discovered in September 2025 inside a Tesla registered to Burke.

The vehicle had been towed from the Hollywood Hills after appearing abandoned. According to court documents, investigators found the body inside bags in the car at a tow yard. The remains were severely decomposed, and the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Police confirmed that the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether formal charges should be filed.

Burke’s attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter, issued a statement emphasizing that their client has not been charged and maintains his innocence. “The actual evidence will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and was not the cause of her death,” they said, adding that they will “vigorously defend” him.

The arrest follows months of investigation, including a previously undisclosed grand jury probe. The existence of that probe became public in February 2026 after Burke’s family challenged subpoenas requiring them to testify.

Rivas Hernandez, who was from Lake Elsinore, California, had been reported missing in 2024. Authorities list her age as 14 at the time of her death.

D4vd rose to prominence in 2022 after his song “Romantic Homicide” went viral on TikTok and climbed the charts. His growing music career has since been disrupted, with multiple tour dates canceled following developments in the case.