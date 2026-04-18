Second-generation ‘Friday?’ Sons of Ice Cube and Chris Tucker re-imagine classic movie for L.A. Rams draft promo

A spot-on homage to the classics is always great. When it comes to “Friday,” the 1995 comedy featuring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker that became a cult and generational classic? The Los Angeles Rams made the call to Cube and Tucker’s sons to give it new life.

Ahead of next week’s NFL draft, the Rams decided to get creative with their promotional video, enlisting O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Destin Tucker for “Thursday,” a re-creation of the hit stoner comedy with a few NFL-style wrinkles. The short film features Terry Crews, YG, Rams players Kevin Dotson, Jared Verse and Byron Young, plus Big Boy, host of “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” fame.

The Rams opted to release the short on their social media platforms and it became an instant hit, with over 100,000 likes on Instagram and 360,000 views on YouTube.

“This project is a celebration of Los Angeles — the city we call home — and its culture, creativity and global influence,” Rams chief marketing officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick said in a statement. “‘Friday’ is more than a movie; it’s a cultural touchstone. By reimagining it through ‘Thursday,’ tying it to the draft, and connecting it to real fan experiences across the city, we’re creating something that truly represents LA.”

For Crews, the homage hits close to home. Before he became an actor, he was a star football player at Western Michigan and was drafted by the Rams in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL draft. In the spoof for the Rams, he takes on the role once held by the late Tiny Lister, Deebo.

“What’s up, Lil’ Smokey? Craig Jr.?” Crews asks Jackson and Tucker, who try to play it just as cool as their dad’s did when Deebo was the neighborhood menace. True to form, Crews pats down Tucker and robs him of his replica Super Bowl ring, just before he and Jackson Jr. can head to the Rams draft party.

As the homage works for nostalgia, longtime fans of the “Friday” series have been given hint after hint that a “Last Friday” movie was coming. Last year, Mike Epps gave insight into the film and when fans could potentially see it.

“Me, Ice Cube, DJ Pooh and Aaron McGruder was just in Rome last week writing it,” Epps told Carmelo Anthony, The Kid Mero and Kazeem Famuyide of the “7 PM In Brooklyn” podcast. “I can’t wait for them to start this movie up and if anybody is in that ‘Friday’ movie, they better bring it, because Day-Day is bringing it. I’m actin’ a fool in that!”

Epps didn’t back down from the idea that this final film could top the previous installments, including the original two, which are hailed as the best of the three films.

“This might be the best one, I always say that,” the comedian said of the long-awaited film. “I’ve done three or four of them with Ice Cube, but this one is going to be one for the books.”