Angel Reese welcomed to Atlanta Dream with teammates roasting her after Chicago Sky trade

Angel Reese is officially trading the Windy City for the A, and if her first press conference is any indication, she’s going to need a thick skin and a lot of laughter to keep up with the Atlanta Dream.

Following a high-profile trade that sent shockwaves through the WNBA this month, the former Chicago Sky star made her debut appearance before the Atlanta media on Friday. But instead of a standard, buttoned-up welcome, Reese was met with a “roast session” that put her right in the middle of a sisterhood with her new squad.

"Any time Angel's been on the other side of the court I think I had about 30." 😆 —Rhyne Howard



"Angel's annoying as hell." 🤣 —Naz Hillmon



"Last year, I loved playing against Chicago because I had my best games." 😂 — Allisha Gray



Dream players shared funny, lighthearted… pic.twitter.com/iTCAHSBRvs — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 17, 2026

The video shows that the “cooking” began almost immediately as Dream pillars Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Naz Hillmon took turns playfully reminding Reese of their past battles on the hardwood.

Howard didn’t hesitate to kick things off, noting her own statistical dominance in previous matchups against the former Sky forward. Gray followed suit, adding a bit of salt to the wound regarding Chicago’s recent struggles.

“I loved playing against Chicago because I had my best games,” Gray quipped, drawing laughs from the assembled media and Reese herself.

While the “shade” was apparent, the vibe was undeniably rooted in mutual respect. Reese, known for her competitive fire and “Barbie” persona, took the verbal jabs in stride, laughing along as her new teammates effectively welcomed her into the fold through the age-old tradition of locker room ribbing.



The mood shifted from lighthearted to deeply emotional when Reese began to reflect on the transition. The 2024 All-Rookie Team selection, who rose to national superstardom after leading LSU to a 2023 National Championship, fought back tears while describing the reception she’s received in Atlanta.

“Being able to come to an organization that really cared about their players, just being able to see a GM that really wanted me and knew what my talents are,” Reese said, her voice wavering. “Being able to talk to players that genuinely know what I am and who I am as a person, but also as a player, is like a breath of fresh air.”

Reese’s departure from Chicago marks the end of a historic, albeit brief, tenure. Since being drafted No. 7 overall in the legendary 2024 class alongside rival Caitlin Clark, Reese has been a walking double-double machine. In her first two seasons, she averaged 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds, setting a WNBA rookie record with 15 consecutive double-doubles.

While Reese expressed gratitude for her time with the Sky, she was candid about her desire for a change in scenery. “I ultimately wanted more,” she admitted.

For the Atlanta Dream, acquiring Reese is a massive play for both the frontcourt and the franchise’s culture. For Reese, it’s a chance to build on her 49 career double-doubles within an environment that feels like home.

“It low-key makes me emotional because I haven’t had this,” Reese added. “I’m really grateful and I’m really looking forward to the start.”

If the Dream can turn that press conference chemistry into wins on the court, the rest of the league might be the ones getting cooked next.