‘We always celebrate each other’: Brooklyn teen’s Ivy League acceptance brings entire classroom to its feet

A 17-year-old student from Brooklyn is gaining national attention after a classroom celebration of her Ivy League acceptance went viral.

Olivia Connie-Perkins, a senior at Success Academy High School of the Liberal Arts, became the first student in her school’s history to be accepted into an Ivy League institution when she received admission to Brown University.

The moment was captured in a video shared by the school in December 2025. In the clip, a principal announces the milestone over the intercom, prompting an immediate and emotional response from classmates. Students can be seen cheering, clapping, and celebrating as Connie-Perkins reacts with visible surprise, covering her mouth as the room erupts.

“It made me realize how great our Success Academy community is. We always celebrate each other and our accomplishments. It felt really nice to experience that and it’s also been great to celebrate all of my peers’ acceptances,” shared Connie-Perkins in an interview with People.

The video quickly spread online, resonating with viewers who were struck not just by the achievement, but by the genuine support shown by her peers. The video, and Olivia’s accomplishments even landed her on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Speaking about the moment, Connie-Perkins said the reaction highlighted the culture within her school. She described the environment as one where students actively celebrate each other’s successes, adding that the experience made the milestone even more meaningful.

“I’ve always cared deeply about my education, and I know how lucky I am to go to a school that has not only supported my academic career but also provided so much opportunity to explore my passions and extracurricular activities. I know that many children do not get these same opportunities, so I am grateful that I was able to attend a school like Success Academy, where I was given the ability to explore my different interests while being set up for academic success,” said Connie-Perkins.

School officials confirmed that while this is the first Ivy League acceptance for the Brooklyn campus, which opened in 2022, Success Academy schools overall have a track record of strong college admissions outcomes. According to school leadership, graduates have achieved a 100% college acceptance rate for nine consecutive years, with many gaining entry into highly selective institutions.

For Connie-Perkins, the accomplishment reflects years of academic dedication. She completed a rigorous course load that included numerous Advanced Placement classes while also pursuing creative interests such as art and leading a student club.

As a first-generation college student, her acceptance carries added significance. She noted that attending Brown had long been a goal, citing its open curriculum and campus environment as major draws.

The viral moment, while brief, has come to represent more than a single achievement. It underscores the impact of supportive school communities and highlights how collective encouragement can amplify individual success.