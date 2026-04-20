After life changing journey through Africa, IShowSpeed to visit Caribbean as part of new travel tour

Months after his eye-opening experience touring various countries in Africa, streamer IShowSpeed is set to repeat the feat, this time by visiting more than a dozen countries in the Caribbean.

Beginning on April 25, Speed will be visiting the following countries:

• Antigua and Barbuda

• Bahamas

• Barbados

• Dominica

• Dominican Republic

• Grenada

• Guadeloupe

• Jamaica

• Puerto Rico

• Sint Maarten

• St. Kitts and Nevis

• St. Lucia

• St. Vincent and the Grenadines

• Trinidad and Tobago

• United States Virgin Islands

The trailer hyping up the tour features Speed in the background doing shadow boxing before the camera pans and shows someone in a Pikachu costume standing next to a lifeless body. After the Pikachu hits a button and fireworks go off to reveal the tour locations, Speed soon finds out its his younger brother Jamal in the costume.

The Caribbean Tour🏝️



LIVE 4/25 2PM EST pic.twitter.com/jHwOfy5ZfN — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) April 20, 2026

Speed has traveled the world to explore different cultures and experience various customs, histories and more. Since evolving into a world-famous streamer and influencer, the 21-year-old has toured Europe twice, South America, China, Africa and North America. The 28-day African journey garnered plenty of headlines, both good and bad, for Speed. Despite showing love to everyone he encountered, he was met with hostility during an Algerian Cup match between MC Alger and USM Alger. At one point, spectators throw objects at him, including water.

“They don’t like me, they keep throwing water at me,” Speed told the staff, who alerted him that he wore an Algerian national team shirt as opposed to either of the two clubs participating in the match. Even after he moved to a different area in the stadium, he was still peppered with insults and had water thrown at him. He’d later leave the stadium.

Despite the incident in Algeria, Speed called the entire experience in Africa an experience he’d never forget.

“I’m glad that I decided to come here and experience it for myself. To be honest, chat, this tour changed my life, bro. This tour changed my life for the better, seriously,” Speed told viewers on his Twitch channel.

He added, “This tour [opened] my eyes…it sparked up something deep within me, very deep, like something from the root of me. It kinda [talked] to me in terms of like, I can do this,” he continued. “Obviously, I’ve been already doing it, but I can do this. It’s more personal, you know? And to come back to the motherland and to stream it all, stream 20 countries in 28 days.”

Shortly after the conclusion of his Africa tour, Speed decided to take on a new venture: pro wrestling. After participating in WWE’s Royal Rumble last year, the streamer took it a step further by participating in a match at WrestleMania this year, teaming with Logan Paul and Austin Theory versus The Usos (twin brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso) and L.A. Knight.

Even though his team lost the match, Speed managed to have one of the highlights of the weekend, leaping from the top turnbuckle to splash Paul through one of the announce tables located outside of the ring.