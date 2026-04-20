Mary J. Blige opens up about Burger King ad backlash that “crushed” her

More than a decade later, Mary J. Blige is opening up about a moment in her career that still lingers, one she says spiraled far beyond what she ever anticipated in a recent episode of Scott Evans’ podcast “Guest House.”

In 2012, the Grammy-winning singer appeared in a commercial for Burger King, promoting the chain’s chicken snack wraps. The ad featured Blige singing about the product, but what was meant to be a playful campaign quickly turned into a public relations crisis.

Almost immediately after it aired, the commercial drew intense backlash. Critics across media and online platforms argued the ad leaned into harmful racial stereotypes, calling both the imagery and the lyrics tone-deaf. Within days, the commercial was pulled.

At the time, Burger King initially pointed to licensing issues. The company later clarified that the ad had been released before receiving final approvals.

Blige says the version that aired was not the one she signed off on.

“I agreed to be part of a fun and creative campaign that was supposed to feature a dream sequence,” she explained. “Unfortunately, that’s not what was happening in that clip.”

She acknowledged why fans were upset, adding, “I understand my fans being upset by what they saw.”

Still, understanding the reaction didn’t make the experience easier. As the commercial spread rapidly online and became a trending topic, the criticism intensified. What might have been a short-lived campaign misfire instead became a widely discussed example of how quickly brand messaging can go wrong.

Blige later described the moment as deeply personal, saying in the interview that the fallout “crushed” her. She emphasized that the ad did not meet her artistic standards and insisted longtime fans should recognize that.

“But, if you’re a Mary fan, you have to know I would never allow an unfinished spot like the one you saw go out,” she said.

Burger King eventually issued an apology, acknowledging the premature release and promising to address the error.

Even years later, the incident continues to surface in conversations about representation in advertising and the risks brands take when campaigns miss the mark. For Blige, it remains a reminder of how quickly a single moment, especially one outside of an artist’s control, can shape public perception in lasting ways.