‘I’ve done it all’: Stephanie Elam’s departure from CNN adds to list of Black men and women saying goodbye to TV news

For more than two decades, Stephanie Elam was a familiar face at CNN. The Howard University alum had covered everything from the deaths of Michael Jackson and Prince to the volatile swings of the stock market and last year’s devastating Eaton fire that displaced many Californians, particularly in the primarily Black city of Altadena.

That familiarity is set to end as Elam announced her departure from the network Saturday (Apr. 18).

“For more than 20 years I’ve been in the CNN orbit developing and delivering news stories on everything from the environment and entertainment to business and breaking news of all kinds,” she said in a statement shared by Variety. “I’m so proud of my CNN career. Live or taped, writing packages or doing a show-and-tell, I’ve done it all — and having a front row seat to document history has been a gift.”

Elam’s exit, albeit on her own terms, is the latest in a series of Black faces who once called network TV home but have since left, whether by their own volition or through layoff. In March, Shawna Thomas, a noted producer for “CBS Mornings,” announced she was preparing to leave the network by summarily telling colleagues she was “tired.”

“This isn’t THE GREAT GOODBYE NOTE,” Thomas wrote at the time. “But you should know I’ve been thinking about this for a while and, frankly, I’m tired y’all.”

She continued, “Today is not my last day at CBS Mornings, but it begins a countdown to my alarm going off a little bit later […] For five years, I’ve tried to make this show something she and everybody on this team want to be a part of. Want to watch. Want to learn from. And in return, this team has made me more thoughtful, empathetic, and expanded my personal definition of storytelling. I’ve had the privilege of helping to make 10 (now 12!) hours of television each week that goes out free to people everywhere. I’ve taken that responsibility of trying to inform, educate, entertain, and make people care about the world around them very seriously, and I know the people here do, too.”

One of Elam’s most poignant on-air moments came in 2025 when she eulogized her dear friend, former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis. Lewis, who died from breast cancer at the age of 52, took part in a sit-down conversation with Elam and CNN anchor Sara Sidner, who was also battling cancer. The moment allowed viewers to see Elam beyond her time as a journalist, but as a friend who deeply believed in sisterhood, especially with two of the women she was closest to.

“Stephanie brought clarity, credibility, and heart to every story she touched over her two decades at CNN. Her versatility and natural ability to connect with audiences made her a trusted voice and a valued colleague,” CNN said in a statement. “We are grateful for her many contributions and wish her continued success in her next chapter.”

While Elam did not divulge what her next chapter would be, her absence from television is felt. Just as it was when mass layoffs occurred at networks like NBC and CBS. Last year, Maurice DuBois left “CBS Evening News,” and Michelle Miller, who was a co-host on “CBS Saturday Morning,” also departed the network amid restructuring from CBS’s parent company, Paramount.