Labor secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigns amid abuse of power allegations

Lori Chavez-DeRemer has stepped down from her role in Donald Trump’s Cabinet following a wave of allegations tied to abuse of power and workplace misconduct, according to the White House.

The announcement was made on April 21, with officials confirming that Chavez-DeRemer will leave her post as U.S. Labor Secretary and transition to a role in the private sector, according to the Associated Press. Her departure comes after months of scrutiny, including claims that she maintained an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, consumed alcohol while on duty, and used staff for personal matters.

In a statement, Chavez-DeRemer defended her record and dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, claiming they were driven by “deep state actors” working against the administration. Despite those denials, multiple reports indicated that an internal investigation by the Labor Department’s inspector general had been reviewing her conduct and that of her close associates.

According to reporting, investigators examined communications suggesting that Chavez-DeRemer and members of her family had inappropriate interactions with younger staffers. The probe also followed earlier complaints, including one alleging a relationship with a member of her security detail.

Her exit marks the third Cabinet-level departure in recent months, following earlier leadership shakeups within the administration. White House communications director Steven Cheung praised her tenure, stating she had worked to advance policies aimed at supporting American workers and expanding job opportunities.

Keith Sonderling, the current deputy labor secretary, has been named acting head of the department.

Chavez-DeRemer, a former Republican congresswoman from Oregon, was confirmed to the Cabinet in March 2025 with bipartisan support, including backing from some labor unions. During her time in office, she played a role in advancing the administration’s deregulatory agenda, including efforts to roll back dozens of workplace rules. Those changes drew criticism from labor advocates and safety experts, particularly around protections for vulnerable workers.

Her tenure also included the cancellation of several international labor programs focused on combating child labor, a move that sparked concern among global labor organizations.

While the White House initially pushed back against the allegations, the tone of official responses shifted as more claims surfaced and internal investigations progressed. Several Labor Department officials linked to the situation were removed from their positions prior to her resignation.