Cassie Ventura taken to labor and delivery unit in New York City

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura may be in labor.

On Tuesday, May 27, the 38-year-old singer was reportedly rushed to a New York City labor and delivery unit, People magazine, TMZ, and the New York Post reported. It’s unclear if she is in labor or possibly experiencing complications.

In February, in an Instagram post, the “Me & U” singer announced that she was expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine, whom she already shares daughters Sunny, 3, and Frankie, 5.

“#3,” she wrote in the caption of the post that featured black-and-white photos of her posing with her baby bump alongside Fine and their two daughters.

In the first shot, Ventura’s baby bump is on full display in an open shirt worn over a camisole as she poses with her smiling daughters while sitting on the back of a couch. Other images from the intimate family shoot include her and Fine embracing her baby bump, and the whole family unit together.

Ventura and Fine, who announced they were dating in 2018, welcomed their first daughter, Frankie, in June 2019 before getting engaged in August of that same year during a cowboy-themed proposal. The two tied the knot just two months later in a backyard ceremony in Malibu. People magazine reported that the singer first met the personal trainer at the gym. He was Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trainer before Ventura also became his client.

Since her big reveal, the R&B singer has been the star witness in Diddy’s ongoing high-profile racketeering and sex trafficking trial. Ventura arrived in court on May 13, visibly pregnant, to begin testifying against Combs. During her emotional four days on the stand, the singer detailed the extent of her 11-year relationship with the disgraced rap mogul that began when she was 19. She testified that at his hands she experienced physical abuse, sexual assault, and was coerced into participating in drug-fueled sex parties.

Ventura initially filed a civil lawsuit against Combs in November 2023 that was settled the next day. Her suit, in addition to suits from others against the music executive, led federal investigators to launch a formal investigation into the claims.

Fine was spotted attending court during her testimony. Afterward, he released a statement praising his wife for her courage.

“I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass,” he said. “I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. You did not break her spirit nor her smile.”

In April, before she took the stand, she posted an update to Instagram.

“Mastering Peace,” she wrote with a peace sign emoji in the caption of the post that included three bathroom mirror selfies.