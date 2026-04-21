Mariah Carey shrugs off Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub: ‘Who cares? Give it somebody else’

Mariah Carey is making it clear she isn’t losing sleep over her latest exclusion from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. According to TMZ, The global pop icon reacted candidly when approached by reporters in New York City on April 20, dismissing the snub with a simple message: “Who cares? Give it to somebody else.”

The singer, who first became eligible for induction in 2016, has now been passed over multiple times despite her commercial dominance and influence in modern music. Carey was first nominated in 2024 but has yet to secure a spot among inductees.

Speaking briefly while entering a vehicle, Carey also took a moment to acknowledge her loyal fanbase, often referred to as the “Lambily,” saying, “I love my fans, always.” Her reaction suggests a level of detachment from industry validation, even as supporters continue to campaign for her recognition.

The 2026 class of performers includes a diverse mix of artists such as Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Sade, Wu-Tang Clan and the late Luther Vandross. Carey was among several high-profile artists who did not make the final list this year, alongside names like Lauryn Hill and Shakira.

Despite the omission, Carey’s career achievements remain difficult to overlook. She holds 19 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, making her one of the most successful artists in chart history. She has also earned five Grammy Awards and multiple multi-platinum albums, solidifying her status as a defining voice in pop and R&B.

Her most recent studio album, “Here for It All,” released in September 2025, marked her 16th album and reinforced her continued presence in the industry decades after her debut.

The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for November 14 in Los Angeles and will later be broadcast on television and streaming platforms. Whether Carey will eventually be inducted remains uncertain, but her latest response makes one thing clear: she’s not waiting on the honor to validate her legacy.