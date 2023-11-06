Rock and roll hits the red carpets at a pair of star-studded events

If there was a theme for the first weekend of November 2023, it might have been “rock and roll.” Ahead of our clocks turning back on Sunday, some of the entertainment industry’s finest hit red carpets on both coasts on Friday and Saturday nights, giving us an early taste of what next year’s awards season might bring.
On Friday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted its 2023 class, including the Spinners, Chaka Khan, DJ Kool Herc, Rage Against the Machine, Don Cornelius, and Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott. In addition to the evening’s electrifying performances and inspiring speeches, some of music’s most impactful artists brought rock-and-roll style to the step-and-repeat — and at the after-party honoring Elliott’s triumph — proving that when it comes to music, Black influence transcends genres.
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room
Chaka Khan, winner of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musical Excellence Award, poses in the press room during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)
Missy Elliott's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration
Mona Scott-Young and Missy Elliot attend Missy Elliot’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
Miguel attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
Chuck D (left) and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
Chuck D (left) and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
DJ Kool Herc attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room
Tom Morello at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Missy Elliott's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration
H.E.R. attends Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
June Ambrose attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
Common attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
(Left to right) Lisa Padilla Harris, Jimmy Jam and Bella Harris attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
(Left to right) Coco Austin and Ice-T attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
Brittany Howard attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
Lamar Dawson attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
Anthony Cornelius (left) attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
John Edwards and Henry Fambrough of The Spinners attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals
Adam Blackstone attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
Missy Elliott's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration
Johnny Gill and LL Cool J attend Missy Elliot’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room
Chaka Khan, winner of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musical Excellence Award, poses in the press room during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)
Across the country in Los Angeles, the film industry largely remains at a standstill as SAG-AFTRA continues negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP.) Nevertheless, Hollywood glamour was in full effect on Saturday night at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), and co-chaired this year by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the event has become something of a precursor to Hollywood’s awards season, and with a luxury label as its primary sponsor, the race was on for the most striking red carpet look.
Once again, the vibe was distinctly rock and roll, as chainmail details and a healthy amount of skin were on display alongside the art. Among the celebrities outfitted by the Italian fashion house for the evening were Yara Shahidi, Lenny Kravitz, Lupita Nyong’o, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, A$AP Rocky, and longtime Gucci ambassador Jodie Turner-Smith, all in their edgy best, helping to usher in a somewhat irreverent season of style.
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet
Niecy Nash attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet
Yara Shahidi, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
Audi At The 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala
Colman Domingo arrives in an Audi Q8 e-tron at the 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Resnick Pavilion at LACMA on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Audi)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet
Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Inside
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet
A$AP Rocky, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet
Jodie Turner-Smith, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
Audi At The 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala
Lupita Nyong’o, wearing Gucci, arrives in an Audi Q8 e-tron at the 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Resnick Pavilion at LACMA on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Audi)
Audi At The 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala
(Left to right) David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o, wearing Gucci, attend the 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Resnick Pavilion at LACMA on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet
Lenny Kravitz, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet
Laura Harrier attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet
(Left to right) LACMA Trustee LACMA Trustee Taylor Abbey and LACMA Trustee LACMA Trustee Wemimo Abbey attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet
Angela Davis (left) and guest attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Inside
(Left to right) Cameron J. Ross, Antwuan Sargent, wearing Gucci, David Oyelowo, Deon James, and Colman Domingo attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Inside
(Left to right) Lyndon J Barrois, Sr. and Janine Sherman Barrois attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Inside
(Left to right) Ava DuVernay and Niecy Nash attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Inside
(Left to right) Lauren Halsey and Monique McWilliams attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet
Niecy Nash attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)
After a year in entertainment marked by union uprisings and industry upheavals, should we expect more dark glamour when awards season officially kicks off in early 2024? It’s too soon to tell, but with shorter days and longer nights on our horizon, it’s the ideal season to embrace moodier fashion.