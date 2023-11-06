Rock and roll hits the red carpets at a pair of star-studded events

In a weekend that hosted the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction and the LACMA Art+Film Gala, dark glamour ruled the red carpet.

Loading the player...

If there was a theme for the first weekend of November 2023, it might have been “rock and roll.” Ahead of our clocks turning back on Sunday, some of the entertainment industry’s finest hit red carpets on both coasts on Friday and Saturday nights, giving us an early taste of what next year’s awards season might bring.

Entertainment luminaries (from left) Colman Domingo, Niecy Nash, Ava DuVernay, and David Oyelowo attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

On Friday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted its 2023 class, including the Spinners, Chaka Khan, DJ Kool Herc, Rage Against the Machine, Don Cornelius, and Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott. In addition to the evening’s electrifying performances and inspiring speeches, some of music’s most impactful artists brought rock-and-roll style to the step-and-repeat — and at the after-party honoring Elliott’s triumph — proving that when it comes to music, Black influence transcends genres.

38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room Chaka Khan, winner of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musical Excellence Award, poses in the press room during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage) Missy Elliott's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration Mona Scott-Young and Missy Elliot attend Missy Elliot’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals Miguel attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals Chuck D (left) and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals Chuck D (left) and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals DJ Kool Herc attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room Tom Morello at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Penske Media via Getty Images) Missy Elliott's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration H.E.R. attends Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals June Ambrose attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals Common attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals (Left to right) Lisa Padilla Harris, Jimmy Jam and Bella Harris attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals (Left to right) Coco Austin and Ice-T attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals Brittany Howard attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals Lamar Dawson attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals Anthony Cornelius (left) attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals John Edwards and Henry Fambrough of The Spinners attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Arrivals Adam Blackstone attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) Missy Elliott's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration Johnny Gill and LL Cool J attend Missy Elliot’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Press Room Chaka Khan, winner of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musical Excellence Award, poses in the press room during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)

Across the country in Los Angeles, the film industry largely remains at a standstill as SAG-AFTRA continues negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP.) Nevertheless, Hollywood glamour was in full effect on Saturday night at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), and co-chaired this year by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the event has become something of a precursor to Hollywood’s awards season, and with a luxury label as its primary sponsor, the race was on for the most striking red carpet look.

Once again, the vibe was distinctly rock and roll, as chainmail details and a healthy amount of skin were on display alongside the art. Among the celebrities outfitted by the Italian fashion house for the evening were Yara Shahidi, Lenny Kravitz, Lupita Nyong’o, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, A$AP Rocky, and longtime Gucci ambassador Jodie Turner-Smith, all in their edgy best, helping to usher in a somewhat irreverent season of style.

2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet Niecy Nash attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet Yara Shahidi, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) Audi At The 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala Colman Domingo arrives in an Audi Q8 e-tron at the 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Resnick Pavilion at LACMA on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Audi) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Inside Da’Vine Joy Randolph, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet A$AP Rocky, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet Jodie Turner-Smith, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) Audi At The 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala Lupita Nyong’o, wearing Gucci, arrives in an Audi Q8 e-tron at the 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Resnick Pavilion at LACMA on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Audi) Audi At The 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala (Left to right) David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o, wearing Gucci, attend the 12th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Resnick Pavilion at LACMA on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet Lenny Kravitz, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet Laura Harrier attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet (Left to right) LACMA Trustee LACMA Trustee Taylor Abbey and LACMA Trustee LACMA Trustee Wemimo Abbey attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet Angela Davis (left) and guest attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Inside (Left to right) Cameron J. Ross, Antwuan Sargent, wearing Gucci, David Oyelowo, Deon James, and Colman Domingo attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Inside (Left to right) Lyndon J Barrois, Sr. and Janine Sherman Barrois attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Inside (Left to right) Ava DuVernay and Niecy Nash attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Inside (Left to right) Lauren Halsey and Monique McWilliams attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA) 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci – Red Carpet Niecy Nash attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

After a year in entertainment marked by union uprisings and industry upheavals, should we expect more dark glamour when awards season officially kicks off in early 2024? It’s too soon to tell, but with shorter days and longer nights on our horizon, it’s the ideal season to embrace moodier fashion.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.