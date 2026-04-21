Spelman College names Symone Sanders Townsend as 2026 commencement speaker

Spelman College has announced that Symone Sanders Townsend will deliver the keynote address at its 139th commencement ceremony, marking a major highlight for the Class of 2026.

The ceremony is scheduled for May 17 at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta. Sanders Townsend, a prominent political strategist and television host, will also receive an honorary doctorate during the event in recognition of her impact in politics and media.

Sanders Townsend currently co-anchors “The Weeknight” on MSNBC and has built a national profile through her work in political communications. She made history as the youngest presidential press secretary during Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign and later served in the Biden administration as a senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as deputy assistant to Joe Biden.

Spelman leaders say her career reflects the kind of leadership and influence they hope graduates will carry forward. Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer described Sanders Townsend as a dynamic communicator and strategist whose work continues to shape national conversations.

“We are truly thrilled to welcome Symone Sanders Townsend to bring words of inspiration to our graduating Class of 2026. The breadth of Symone’s pursuits and depths of her influence make her the ideal person to inspire and move our graduates. As a strategist, communicator and entrepreneur, she embodies the 21st century Renaissance woman that the Spelman woman seeks to emulate. We are equally proud to host a distinguished lineup of dynamic Black women throughout our weekend ceremonies, including visionary humanitarian Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and nationally respected faith leader the Rev. Dr. Gina M. Stewart. This extraordinary group of women represents the very standard of leadership and impact we hope our graduates will carry into the world,” shared Brewer via a press release from the college.

The 2026 graduating class is also making history. Spelman confirmed that seven students will share the title of valedictorian, an uncommon milestone that reflects the academic strength of the cohort. In total, 569 students are expected to graduate, earning degrees across a wide range of disciplines.

In addition to Sanders Townsend’s address, the college will honor Claire Babineaux-Fontenot with a National Community Service Award. Babineaux-Fontenot previously served as CEO of Feeding America and has been recognized for her leadership in addressing food insecurity.

The commencement weekend will also include a baccalaureate ceremony led by Gina M. Stewart, a respected faith leader known for her work in ministry and community advocacy.

Spelman College, one of the nation’s leading historically Black colleges for women, continues to maintain a strong academic record, with a reported graduation rate of 78%. Officials say the 2026 ceremony will celebrate not only academic achievement but also leadership, service, and the broader impact of its graduates.