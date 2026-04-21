Sunny Hostin’s daughter Paloma follows in her footsteps, joins AKA at Cornell University

Sunny Hostin has a new soror in the family. “The View” co-host shared on Instagram Monday night that her daughter, Paloma, has joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Cornell University.

“The legacy continues… My daughter is now my Soror 🩷💚 @palomahostin12334 Welcome to the Sisterhood! Cornell University. Mu Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. Spring 2026 #24 out of 49!! Line Name #KreativeEdge. Kappas and AKAs. Hostin family. Greekdom complete,” Hostin wrote in the post’s caption.

Hostin, 57, shared multiple posts on her Instagram, celebrating Paloma’s initiation into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In several posts, she showed her daughter’s dorm room decked out in AKA’s official pink and green colors, and Paloma is seen front and center as she and her line sisters stroll at their probate ceremony at Cornell. It was Cornell University’s first AKA line in nine years and was known as The Rebirth.

According to The Root, Hostin has been a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. since 1992. Throughout her career, Hostin has touted her membership in the Divine Nine, from wearing the official sorority colors to speaking passionately about the eight other historically African American fraternities and sororities that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC).

In October 2024, Hostin appeared on the “Behind the Table” podcast, where she discussed the history of the Divine Nine, her membership in the AKA sisterhood, the organization’s political PAC, and her hope that her daughter would become her Soror.

“My daughter, who now attends Cornell University, where Alpha Phi Alpha was founded, hopefully will follow in my footsteps. I mean, she really has no other choice,” Hostin laughingly said.

@theviewabc Sunny Hostin explains the history and significance of the group of historically Black sororities and fraternities known as The Divine Nine and discusses their efforts to get out the vote in the 2024 election. ♬ original sound – The View

The Hostin family is full of Divine Nine members. Hostin’s husband, Manny, is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and her son, Gabriel, was initiated into the same fraternity in March.

In a March “Behind the Table” episode, Hostin shared how proud she was that her son had become part of the Divine Nine.

“I was proud, Mom, I was taking video, it was just so awesome,” Hostin said in the clip.