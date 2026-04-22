Joseline Hernandez sparks debate after referring to daughter with Stevie J as her husband, Balistics Beats’ daughter

Joseline Hernandez sparked conversation on social media after making candid remarks about who she considers the father of her daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Hernandez, 39, made a red carpet appearance during the premiere of her new series, “Get Money Girls” on WAYH TV, and stated that her husband, DJ Ballistic Beats, was her daughter’s father, despite her former partner and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality star Stevie J being her biological dad.

“I’m planning a new baby, I’m pregnant, and you know, it’s my first baby with my husband, Ballistic — even though Bonnie Bella is his daughter. It’s exciting. I’m very blessed, and I’m very humble to be here and to be able to do that,” Hernandez said in an Instagram video shared by the outlet.

Her remarks come more than a week after announcing in an Instagram post that she and Ballistic are expecting their first child together.

Some users were happy that Hernandez has a husband who lovingly takes on her child as his own, while others called her out for dismissing Stevie J, born Steven Aaron Jordan, as Bonnie Bella’s actual father.

“Ballistic dont play about Bonnie. Joseline didnt say anything bad about Stevie and Ballistic is who Bonnie sees each day as far as a male figure,” one user said.

“She is his daughter he’s raising her with the mother and is wonderful to her,” another wrote.”

“Crazy she got pregnant had an abortion by Stevie got pregnant by him again lol now she don’t want him as the kid dad smh,” a third user said.

Hernandez and Jordan were together from 2011 to 2016, with much of their relationship unfolding on the reality television series, according to TheGrio. The former couple parted ways in 2016 and welcomed Bonnie Bella in December of that year. Jordan later married Faith Evans, and Hernandez was dating Ballistic (born Robin Jimmy Ingouma), whom she married in 2022.

Both Jordan and Hernandez had a heated custody battle over the years involving Bonnie Bella, with Stevie J gaining temporary custody of their daughter in 2019. However, Hernandez later regained primary custody shortly after, BET reported.