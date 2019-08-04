Earlier this weekend, Joseline Hernandez from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta had a warrant issued for her arrest after she ignored an agreement of child custody set between her and the father of her daughter, Stevie J.

Stevie J was scheduled to take custody of Bonnie Bella from July 28 to August 11, and flew to Miami to pick up the 2-year-old. However, Hernandez had a different plan, and flew to Los Angeles with the child. Prior to Stevie coming, Joseline was in Miami filming for Marriage Boot Camp.

After the custody exchange did not go as planned, Stevie J’s attorney Adam McKinnon hit the courts and spoke to a judge who issued a warrant for the reality star that threatened arrest if she did not give her daughter to her father.

TMZ details that after the warrant were issued, Joseline agreed to meet in Los Angeles to allow Stevie to get Bonnie, but then that also changed. Joseline and her daughter flew back to Miami.

Luckily, one of Stevie’s adult children was available to pick up the child.

After the violation by Joseline, Stevie J now has sole physical custody of Bonnie until August 15. The two will return to Fulton County court on that date. Previously, Joseline had physical custody and Stevie J had visitation.

Stevie J and Joseline’s relationship saga was one of the central storylines of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta for multiple seasons. He is now married to Faith Evans, which was featured in the latest season of the VH1 series. Aside from Bonnie Bella, Stevie has five children with four different women since 1995.

In 2014, Stevie J was arrested for not paying his child support. At the time of his arrest, he owed $1,107,412.