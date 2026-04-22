Pennsylvania teacher Leon Smith named 2026 National Teacher of the Year

A veteran educator from Pennsylvania has earned national recognition for his impact in and beyond the classroom. Leon Smith, a high school history instructor at Haverford High School, has been named the 2026 National Teacher of the Year, according to WTAE ABC 4.

Smith, 46, has spent his entire 25-year career at the suburban Philadelphia school, where he teaches Advanced Placement U.S. history and African American studies. Known for his approach as a “warm demander,” he combines high academic expectations with strong emotional support, encouraging students to recognize their own potential.

In interviews following the announcement, Smith explained that a key part of his teaching involves helping students see strengths they may not yet recognize in themselves. By highlighting ambition and talent early, he aims to motivate students to pursue their goals with confidence.

“An adult can tell you that they see something in you that maybe you didn’t see in yourself,” shared Smith. “I love to do that for students. When I see ambition, when I see talent, I let them know that so that they can hopefully pursue that goal and achieve their dreams.”

His classroom reflects that philosophy. Lessons often begin with community-building exercises designed to create a supportive environment. For example, students might share personal stories connected to music or life experiences before transitioning into deeper discussions. On a recent day, that led into a complex conversation about when the United States should intervene in conflicts abroad, encouraging critical thinking and empathy.

Smith’s work extends outside the classroom as well. Each year, he organizes trips that take students to the Pennsylvania state Capitol, where they can engage directly with policymakers. This hands-on approach to civic education has been praised by the Council of Chief State School Officers, which oversees the National Teacher of the Year program. The organization also highlighted his commitment to presenting multiple perspectives in history education.

“We want to make sure that our students can think critically, that they have empathy, that they can understand the nuance and complexity that goes into making decisions. My hope is that when they leave my classroom, that they can be civically engaged, that they can make sure that they can create a society that they can be proud of,” he shared.

As the 2026 National Teacher of the Year, Smith will spend the next year advocating for educators and promoting the importance of teaching in shaping future generations. The role typically includes public speaking, policy engagement, and efforts to elevate the teaching profession nationwide.

Smith emphasized that education plays a powerful role in society, from influencing civic engagement to shaping future leaders. He hopes his recognition will inspire others to consider careers in education and continue the legacy of teachers who have driven social change.

His award underscores not only his personal dedication but also the broader impact educators can have when they combine academic rigor with empathy and real-world engagement.