Tina Knowles celebrates daughter Solange’s bold new shaved look: ‘You turn everything into art’

Tina Knowles is publicly celebrating her daughter Solange Knowles after the singer debuted a bold new shaved hairstyle, once again embracing her reputation for fearless self-expression.

Solange recently shared a series of images on social media revealing her newly shaved head, along with variations of closely cropped styles she experimented with during the transformation. Known for pushing creative boundaries in both music and fashion, the Grammy-winning artist’s latest look quickly drew attention from fans and fellow creatives alike.

Among the most notable reactions came from her mother, Tina Knowles, who took to Instagram to praise her daughter’s striking appearance. Reposting Solange’s photos, she wrote that her daughter looked like a “beautiful Egyptian goddess,” adding a personal touch by recalling that Solange was conceived during a family trip to Egypt.

“You look like a beautiful Egyptian Goddess @solangeknowles Which is very appropriate since you were conceived on a cruise sailing down the Nile in Egypt,” Mama Knowles shared via Instagram.

Tina Knowles didn’t stop there. She also applauded Solange’s confidence and individuality, noting that she has always believed her daughter could pull off any look. In her words, Solange’s beauty and presence go beyond physical appearance, highlighting her long-standing admiration for her daughter’s boldness.

“I always said you could shave your head and wear a garbage bag and still look gorgeous. Well “Viola “! !!! You turn everything into Art!

I love your boldness!,” she concluded.

The heartfelt message quickly resonated with fans, many of whom flooded the comment sections with support. Admirers praised Solange for continuing to challenge conventional beauty standards and for using her platform to celebrate authenticity. Her shaved head, while a dramatic change, aligns with her history of artistic reinvention and cultural influence.

Solange, who has built a career defined by creative independence, has often used her image as a form of expression. From her critically acclaimed music projects to her distinctive visual style, she consistently pushes conversations around identity, Black culture, and self-definition.

This latest transformation is no exception. By sharing the process openly, she invites fans into her evolving journey while reinforcing a message of confidence and self-acceptance.

Tina Knowles’ public support adds another layer to the moment, reflecting the close bond within the Knowles family and their shared appreciation for individuality and artistic freedom.

As reactions continue to pour in, one thing is clear: Solange’s new look is more than just a hairstyle change. It’s another statement in a career built on authenticity, creativity, and the courage to stand apart.