Family of Celeste Rivas reacts to cause of death findings in D4vd case

The family of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has released an emotional public statement following the official confirmation of her cause of death, as the criminal case involving singer d4vd continues to unfold.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Rivas died from “multiple penetrating injuries,” a finding that comes months after her remains were discovered in a severely decomposed state. Authorities say the condition of the body delayed the determination of both cause and manner of death.

In a statement issued through attorney Patrick W. Steinfeld, the Rivas Hernandez family described their devastation upon learning the details outlined in the medical examiner’s report.

“The Rivas Hernandez family is absolutely devastated by the findings,” the statement read, adding that the information has caused “profound emotional pain.”

The family also asked for privacy and patience as they continue to process their loss. Prosecutors have charged the artist, whose legal name is David Burke, with multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder with special circumstances. Additional charges reportedly include alleged sexual offenses involving a minor and accusations related to the handling of a body. He has pleaded not guilty, and his legal team has stated that he denies responsibility for Rivas’ death and intends to contest the charges in court.

The case stems from the discovery of Rivas’ remains in a vehicle connected to the accused, found at a tow yard months after she was reported missing. Investigators allege the killing may be linked to efforts to prevent disclosure of an alleged prior relationship, though these claims remain part of an ongoing legal process.

The family has chosen not to attend an upcoming court hearing, according to their attorney, as they continue to grieve privately. In an earlier statement, Rivas’ parents remembered their daughter as a joyful teenager who loved music, dancing, and spending time with family.

Authorities have emphasized that the investigation remains active, and all allegations will be tested in court. As the case proceeds, it continues to draw significant public attention due to the severity of the charges and the age of the victim.

The outcome will ultimately depend on judicial proceedings, with both prosecution and defense expected to present evidence in the months ahead.