‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller joins long lineage of Black stars to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Ciara Miller is moving on. Weeks after making headlines for a messy love triangle with her Bravo “Summer House” co-stars, Miller was announced as the latest celebrity contestants ont he upcoming season of “Dancing With The Stars.” The announcement came courtesy of Rob Mills, Disney’s head of unscripted television, at an event promoting Hulu’s reality programming slate.

“There’s an old phrase: The best way to get over a lover is to dance with a stranger,” Mills said, per Variety.

“Dancing with the Stars” is set to return this fall on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu, and the full celebrity lineup will reportedly be announced at a later date. In the meantime, let’s take a moment to honor the Black stars who came before her and made the ballroom their own. From Mirror Ball champions to unforgettable fan favorites, here’s the Black excellence that’s lit up that dance floor over the years:

Emmitt Smith — Season 3 champion

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Emmitt Smith visits SiriusXM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) – Credit: Photo Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Amber Riley — Season 17 champion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Amber Riley attends the MACRO 8th Annual Pre-Oscars Party at Audrey Irmas Pavillion on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MACRO) – Credit: Photo Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Alfonso Ribeiro — Season 19 champion

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Alfonso Ribeiro attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Rashad Jennings — Season 24 champion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Rashad Jennings attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jordan Fisher — Season 25 champion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Jordan Fisher attends 2025 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Manoli Figetakis / Getty Images

Iman Shumpert — Season 31 champion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Iman Shumpert attends Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Vulture) – Credit: Photo Rich Fury / Getty Images

Zendaya – Season 16 runner-up

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Zendaya attends the premiere of A24’s “The Drama” at Regal Union Square on April 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Master P— Season 2

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Master P speaks on stage for Assets Over Liabilities Live during REVOLT Summit x AT&T – Day 1 at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Revolt Summit x AT&T) – Credit: Photo Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

Jerry Rice— Season 2

DENVER – 2005: Jerry Rice of the Denver Broncos poses for his 2005 NFL headshot at photo day in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Getty Images) – Credit: Photo NFL Photos/Getty Images / Getty Images

Laila Ali— Season 4

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 11: Commentator Laila Ali ahead of the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov Fight Night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Netflix) – Credit: Photo Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Mel B— Season 5

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Mel B attends the Mel B Celebrates New Global Brand Ambassador Role With Revive Collagen In Los Angeles at Soho House Holloway on March 19, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Revive Collagen) – Credit: Photo Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Warren Sapp — Season 7

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 04: Pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on during warmups before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 4, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

Niecy Nash— Season 10

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Brandy — Season 11

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Brandy attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on March 30, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Lil’ Kim— Season 8

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Lil’ Kim attends the 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Romeo/Lil Romeo— Season 12

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 16: Romeo Miller attends ‘The Perfect Find’ Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Netflix) – Credit: Photo Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Wendy Williams— Season 12

Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T – Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

Rick Fox— Season 11

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 28: Rick Fox attends Overwatch League Grand Finals – Day 2 at Barclays Center on July 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Blizzard Entertainment ) – Credit: Photo Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

Sherri Shepherd— Season 14

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Sherri Shepherd attends “The Morning Show” Season 4 New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Gladys Knight — Season 16

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Gladys Knight performs during Questlove’s “Summer Of Soul” screening & live concert at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Jacoby Jones— Season 16

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 21: Jacoby Jones #12 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Sugar Ray Leonard— Season 12

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Sugar Ray Leonard attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Evander Holyfield— Season 1

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – January 17: In this image released on August 13th Evander Holyfield speaks onstage for CMT Giants: Alabama at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT) – Credit: Photo Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Lawrence Taylor— Season 8

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 03: Former New York Giants player Lawrence Taylor waves to the crowd prior to their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on November 3, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Al Bello / Getty Images

Chad Ochocinco — Season 10

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco speak onstage during The Volume – Nightcap Live Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco at Redtail on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for The Volume) – Credit: Photo Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Chaka Khan— Season 21

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: Chaka Khan attends the Special Merit Awards Ceremony & 68th Annual GRAMMY Nominees Reception during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) – Credit: Photo Mat Hayward / Getty Images

Tamar Braxton –Season 21

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Tamar Braxton attends the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE) – Credit: Photo Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

Billy Dee Williams –Season 18

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Billy Dee Williams speaks onstage during the “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings” screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TCM) – Credit: Photo Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Ray Lewis — Season 28

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 08: Ray Lewis, former football player, looks on in the fourth quarter between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar— Season 27

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Sweetwater” at Steven J. Ross Theatre on the Warner Bros. Lot on April 11, 2023 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Jimmie Allen— Season 31

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Jimmie Allen attends the UnitedMasters’ Celebration of Independence at Hollywood Palladium on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for UnitedMasters) – Credit: Photo Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Vivica A. Fox— Season 3

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Vivica A. Fox attends the 12th Annual Truth Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 21, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Kayla Oaddams / Getty Images

Monique Coleman— Season 3

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Monique Coleman attends the 2024 Hollywood Climate Summit at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on June 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Kevin Winter / Getty Images

David Alan Grier— Season 8

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: David Alan Grier attends The Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) – Credit: Photo Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Kyle Massey— Season 11

ST PAUL, MN – JULY 15: Kyle Massey walks the red carpet at the 2018 So the World May Hear Awards Gala benefitting Starkey Hearing Foundation at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on July 15, 2018 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation )

Kenya Moore— Season 30

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Kenya Moore attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv) – Credit: Photo Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Chandler Kinney— Season 33

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Chandler Kinney attends the 20th Anniversary of L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Phaedra Parks— Season 33

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: Phaedra Parks of “The Traitors” attends the TV Academy’s Inaugural Televerse Festival at JW Marriott LA Live on August 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Reginald VelJohnson— Season 33

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Reginald VelJohnson. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Jordan Chiles— Season 34

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jordan Chiles of the UCLA Bruins competes on floor exercise during the Big Fours meet at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on February 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Katharine Lotze / Getty Images

Baron Davis— Season 34